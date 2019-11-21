Everybody & Everyone, an Eco-innovative, Inclusive Clothing Brand Created by Veronica Chou Launches

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Everybody & Everyone, a body positive and sustainably-sourced casual apparel brand launches. The brand aims to be the answer to making life easier for all women by making everyday clothing that does more, and is better for the planet. Everybody & Everyone provides elevated, multi-functional and adjustable essentials made with eco-innovative materials and is sustainable right down to the buttons. All designed to allow the customer to wear many items in more ways, ensuring they can buy less, and waste less. Everybody & Everyone has done all the research and hard work so that the customer doesn't have to. Knitwear, t-shirts, denim, and outerwear are offered in sizes 00-24, priced between $48-$288 and are available exclusively on EverybodyEveryone.com

Created by entrepreneur and businesswoman, Veronica Chou, Everybody & Everyone was built from the ground-up considering its full environmental impact. To ensure the brand was being held to the highest sustainability standards, Everybody & Everyone joined the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Textile Exchange, The Microfibre Consortium and was one of the first 32 companies to sign the G7 Fashion Pact. Everybody & Everyone launched as a carbon neutral brand with 3Degrees, who assisted in offsetting all of the brand's unavoidable pre-launch activities.

"After visiting many factories during my career, I came across a lot of instances where I knew the fashion industry could do better; better for garment workers and better for the planet," comments Veronica Chou. "I asked myself, 'Can I make great clothes that work harder for me and are better for the planet?' I thought I could, so I started building Everybody & Everyone from the ground-up, ensuring this brand would be for every woman, so body positivity, inclusivity and sustainability were going to be the backbone of everything we did. After doing all of the hard work - so our customer wouldn't have to - I am so excited to launch Everybody & Everyone!"

Starting from the fiber and raw material level, the decision was made to use recycled fabrics as much as possible and the brand partnered with EcoAlf to create the signature puffer coat from reclaimed ocean plastic bottles and recycled polyester from Profits Fund that meets the OEKO-TEX and Bluesign® standards. Natural and bio-based materials are sourced from Naadam cashmere and wool, GOTS certified organic cotton and a bio-fiber created from sugar extracted from agricultural waste. No harmful substances are used in the dyeing process and adhere to REACH, OEKO-TEX, and Bluesign® standards and digital printing is used whenever possible. A number of Everybody & Everyone's products are activated with recycled silver for odor control & anti-microbial properties and are coated with PFOA-free or PFC-free finishes for water-based stain and odor repellency. Denim is finished with a proprietary fluorine-free durable water repellent especially developed for Everybody & Everyone by Candiani mill in Italy. Fabric activation and finishes are all designed for less laundering.

The end use of Everybody & Everyone's products is of the utmost importance. The brand has partnered with I:CO®, a leading global textile recycler, on a take-back program to extend the life of their garments. The customer will receive a reward voucher that could be used on a future purchase. The end goal for Everybody & Everyone is to reduce waste and create a circular economy for their clothing so everything is eventually turned back into new apparel for the brand. Products are designed with this circularity in mind.

Continuing the brand's core message, Everybody & Everyone's digital platform aims to build a community that fosters body positivity, inclusivity and sustainability and will feature models wearing every style of product in sizes 2, 8 and 16 giving as many customers as possible the confidence that their purchases will look good on them. Additionally, the first marketing campaign features real women with real achievements, signifying that inclusivity is never up for debate.

ABOUT EVERYBODY & EVERYONE: Everybody & Everyone is an eco-innovative, inclusive, everyday women's brand that makes life easier and was created by entrepreneur and businesswoman, Veronica Chou. Body positivity (sizes 00-24), inclusivity, and sustainability are at the core of the brand's DNA and the use of material science and smart design aims to make life easier for all women. The brand was built from the ground-up considering its full environmental impact which encompasses sustainable + technical components, fabrics designed to be washed less, recycled materials, non-toxic dyes, 'naturals done better' as well as a take-back program aimed at creating a fully circular product. EverybodyEveryone.com's lifestyle hub provides the community with sustainability tips, life hacks, styling advice, and features on impactful women. Everybody & Everyone was one of the original 32 companies that signed the G7 Fashion Pact. As a direct-to-consumer brand, Everybody & Everyone is sold exclusively on EverybodyEveryone.com.

