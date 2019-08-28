Everybody Rumpus -- Windows 10 Support is Here

Rumpus makes online meetings both content and context rich. The desktop app provides simultaneous access to shared screens from meeting participants and delivers a new layer of communication and collaboration with shared pointers for adding clarity, presence indicators for keeping everyone together, and emojis for signaling sentiment. Rumpus leverages the insights the Oblong team gleaned over six years of work with its enterprise customers on Mezzanine, the company's flagship product for pixel-rich visual collaboration in the workplace. (Oblong is now a Cisco SolutionsPlus Partner to bring Mezzanine to more Cisco Webex videoconferencing environments.)

According to Oblong CEO John Underkoffler, "We created Rumpus specifically to help distributed teams achieve the kind of cognitive synchrony that makes sustained collaborative work hum. With the addition of Windows support, Rumpus now serves the entire community of remote workers, the millions of contributors whose daily work cries out for radically better tools – and specifically tools for true collaboration."

Oblong defines true collaboration in terms of empowerment for every meeting participant. The company believes that technology should augment human capability and elevate the collective intelligence of teams. When every collaborator can contribute equally, easily, and simultaneously, team purpose, spirit, and productivity all benefit.

Rumpus enables multiple streams of visual material to be concurrently accessible to collaborators alongside tools to improve communication in the moment. For voice and video, it pairs seamlessly with videoconferencing solutions from Cisco Webex or BlueJeans, and comes standard with a built-in audio-only chat function for teams who want to keep the focus on content. Personal cursors, visible to everyone in the meeting, help focus attention on particular details. Emojis, the language of the social web, make for quick interaction without interrupting the flow of conversation. It's clear team members feel more connected and engaged when the tools of expression are readily available.

Oblong invites remote workers and those who work with them to participate in the public beta of Rumpus and to start making Rumpus their go-to place to collaborate online. Visit rumpus.co to get started. It's free for teams on Mac OS and Windows 10 during beta. Feedback is welcome at rumpus.co.

About Oblong Industries

Oblong Industries' innovative technologies change the way people work, create, and communicate. With roots in more than two decades of research at the MIT Media Lab, Oblong's flagship product Mezzanine™ is the technology platform that defines the next era of computing: simultaneous multi-user, multi-screen, multi-device, multi-location for dynamic and immersive visual collaboration. This focus continues with the debut of Rumpus™ for purely virtual teams. Oblong is headquartered in Los Angeles and supplies Mezzanine systems to Fortune 500 enterprise customers and reseller partners. Learn more at www.oblong.com, and connect via Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

