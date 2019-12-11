Everybody Vote Announces Store Opening

The population of the millenials is huge, as the following chart shows:

1998 3,941,553 14.6 1999 3,959,417 14.5 2000 4,058,814 14.7 2001 4,025,933 14.1 2002 4,021,726 13.9 2003 4,089,950 14.1 2004 4,112,052 14.0 2005 4,138,349 14.0 2006 4,131,019 13.8

Mr. Mulryan: "We also have tools for the new voter, a guide titled, "10 Reasons You Should Vote," which we give out, as a cliff notes on voting, precincts, and other election information. We are committed to registering all voters, and we take an oath to be bi-partisan. New Mexico requires you to take a small training to register voters."

Recent studies have shown that there are approximately 232,000 people who can vote in New Mexico, but have not registered. We would like to see as many people as possible registered and voting.

"And, frankly, the recent municipal elections had atrocious rates of voter turnout, ranging from about 20% in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to about 15% in New York City. We need to raise our voter rates to 70%, and registering people to vote is the start of that," said Mr. Mulryan

The storefront also sells voting related items, to support voter registration efforts.

