Everybody Vote Announces Store Opening

Dec 11, 2019, 10:33 ET
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Everybody Vote, a New Mexico not-for-profit corporation, has opened a store front in the Northeast Heights of Albuquerque, New Mexico, to register voters and sell voter-related items. David Mulryan, President of Everybody Vote, noted that "We have to use all available tools to register the huge bulge of new voters that we have turning 18 this year, and to continue to register the young voter. The millenials are a huge population bulge, and their vote is going to be critical to the 2020 presidential primaries and the general election, and we are hoping to make it as easy as possible for them to register to vote.
The population of the millenials is huge, as the following chart shows:
|
1998
|
3,941,553
|
14.6
|
1999
|
3,959,417
|
14.5
|
2000
|
4,058,814
|
14.7
|
2001
|
4,025,933
|
14.1
|
2002
|
4,021,726
|
13.9
|
2003
|
4,089,950
|
14.1
|
2004
|
4,112,052
|
14.0
|
2005
|
4,138,349
|
14.0
|
2006
|
4,131,019
|
13.8
Mr. Mulryan: "We also have tools for the new voter, a guide titled, "10 Reasons You Should Vote," which we give out, as a cliff notes on voting, precincts, and other election information. We are committed to registering all voters, and we take an oath to be bi-partisan. New Mexico requires you to take a small training to register voters."
Recent studies have shown that there are approximately 232,000 people who can vote in New Mexico, but have not registered. We would like to see as many people as possible registered and voting.
"And, frankly, the recent municipal elections had atrocious rates of voter turnout, ranging from about 20% in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to about 15% in New York City. We need to raise our voter rates to 70%, and registering people to vote is the start of that," said Mr. Mulryan
The storefront also sells voting related items, to support voter registration efforts.
1704 Moon Street NE
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Open Daily, 12:00p - 5:00p
Media Contacts:
Dave Mulryan: 505-980-5120
dmulryan@mulryan-nash.com
Twitter: djmulryan
Instagram: djmulryan
Snapchat: djmulryan
www.mulryan-nash.com
