Everybody Water Launches Crowdfunding Campaign with Startengine

COHASSET, Mass., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everybody Water , a women-owned social impact beverage company, is today announcing the launch of their crowdfunding campaign via the StartEngine platform following 12 percent year-over-year growth in 2020, despite the headwind of significant customer shutdowns from the pandemic.

Around the world, more than 2 billion people do not have access to clean water. This lack of access in the home affects women and girls disproportionately as they are tasked with walking miles for hours on end every day to collect water for their households. Their time spent translates into the loss of opportunity to obtain an education, earn an income, and thrive.

Everybody Water currently offers unflavored premium water in fully recyclable cartons, available online and at retail locations, and donates 3% of gross annual revenue to help fund global clean water projects via Water1st International . Their solutions go far beyond a pump in a village, freeing women and girls by bringing running water directly into their homes.

Co-founders Megan Hayes and Kimberly Reilly are now focused on their raise with StartEngine, a well-established crowdfunding platform known for their celebrity advisor and spokesperson Kevin O'Leary, i.e. "Mr. Wonderful" from Shark Tank.

"Getting involved no longer means simply supporting a company whose mission you believe in... We are giving people the chance to actually invest in our business and its growth," commented Hayes and Reilly. "Everyday people should be able to invest in companies that do good while doing well, and that is exactly what Everybody Water is aiming to do...opening up impact investing for the everyday person with a crowdfunding approach." The capital will be used to increase staffing and further market the company's products and mission.

In response to the pandemic, Everybody Water has garnered even stronger interest from B2B customers who have heightened awareness to support environmentally and socially-conscious companies, developed a strong connection to its mission, and have the desire to support women-owned small businesses.

The company attracted numerous high-profile partners including the Newbury Hotel, Boston Private, Boston Children's Hospital, the Boston Ballet, and more. Furthermore, they've expanded their national footprint through premier hospitality partners such as Auberge Resorts Collection Properties Hotel Jerome; The Mayflower; The Vanderbilt; Relais & Chateaux property Winvian Farm; and upscale fitness venues such as O2 Life Aspen, Aspen Athleisure, Aspen Shakti, Fit Factory and others.

"Perfectly aligned partnerships are difficult to find," said David Arraya, General Manager of Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection in Aspen, Co. "We have been fortunate to link up with Everybody Water, finding a deep connection for both the product and the mission they are bringing forth to market...and are excited to share our intentional values of community, education and making the world a better place together, one carton at a time."

Everybody Water, an emerging social impact company based in Cohasset, Massachusetts, sells unflavored premium water that is filtered by reverse osmosis. The company donates 3 percent of its annual gross revenues to organizations committed to sustainable and full solutions such as Water1st International, supporting clean water and infrastructure projects that bring running water, sinks, showers, and toilets directly into homes for the first time. Everybody Water's carton is recyclable, made from mostly renewable resources, and the cap is derived from sugarcane, joining a larger movement in the wellness industry to cut back on single-use plastic water bottles. Learn more at www.everybodywater.com.

