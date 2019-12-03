EverybodyFights Announces Hilltop Studio in the North Shore

SAUGUS, Mass., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EverybodyFights, an award-winning boxing fitness franchise, has announced their new Hilltop Studio in the North Shore. This is the company's eighth location and fourth franchise, which will be located in the new Hilltop development. Members will be able to train like a boxer using George Foreman III's patented fitness classes and programing designed after a real fighter's training regimen.

"We couldn't be more excited to open in the North Shore," says George Foreman III, Founder of EverybodyFights. "The area is known for their tough work ethic and close community, which is exactly what our facilities and people are suited to host."

Features and benefits of EverybodyFights at Hilltop include:

4,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art fitness facility

Full-Size Boxing Ring

Three Classes including TRAIN, MITTS and RECOVER

Open gym space including free weights, boxing bags, functional equipment and treadmills

Personal Training and Small Group Training

Luxury amenities including pro shop, bathrooms, lockers, changing area, towel service and toiletries

The EverybodyFights Hilltop Studio programming and build will be overseen by Reid Eichelberger, a longtime EverybodyFights Head Trainer and Franchise Manager.

"The good people of the North Shore are a perfect fit for EverybodyFights," says Reid Eichelberger, Head Trainer at EverybodyFights. "I've had the opportunity to help lead gym openings in Boston, NYC, Philadelphia and Kentucky. The DNA here closely resembles ours and we're ready to unleash the inner fighter in the North Shore."

The franchise will be backed by Mike Moran, an entrepreneur in the financial services industry and original EverybodyFights investor, and Anthony Tivnan, a real estate investor and current President of Magellan Jets.

Slated to open in March, 2020, the EverybodyFights Hilltop Studio is located by the old Hilltop Steakhouse on Route 1. The studio will join an area seeing a lot of positive growth, including the new Avalon Communities, 110 Grill restaurant and a Starbucks location. For more information and to sign up for the latest news, visit everybodyfights.com/hilltop .

About EverybodyFights®: Train Like a Boxer and Unleash your Inner Fighter. EverybodyFights features five class experiences based on a real fighter's training camp: BAGS (heavy bag classes), TRAIN (circuit classes), ROAD (treadmill classes), MITTS (technique classes), and RECOVER (recovery classes). The complete fitness regime is accompanied by luxury amenities and an engaging Member App so you can track your rounds, workout with trainers and challenge your friends. Founded by George Foreman III and inspired by the soul of a fighter, EverybodyFights has the grit of a traditional boxing gym in the style of a luxury fitness studio.

