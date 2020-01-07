EverybodyFights Announces New Studio in New Hampshire

SALEM, N.H., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EverybodyFights, an award-winning boutique fitness franchise founded by George Foreman III, has announced their new EverybodyFights Studio in Salem, NH. This is EverybodyFights' ninth location, and the news comes shortly after the company announced their Hilltop location opening this spring in Saugus, MA. EverybodyFights continues their aggressive growth plan to open a location in every major market across the United States and Canada and will have over 30 locations opened in 2020.

"I am excited about every new location, but opening EverybodyFights in NH is special for me. I visit my family there often and I've fallen in love with the culture," says George Foreman III, Founder of EverybodyFights. "The people of New Hampshire have always been fighters and we're going to do everything we can to offer a first class facility that uses fitness as a platform that brings the community closer together."

Features and benefits of this EverybodyFights Studio includes:

6,200 sq. ft. state-of-the-art fitness facility

Five class types including TRAIN, BAGS, ROAD, MITTS and RECOVER

Personal Training and Small Group Training

Two Class Rooms (BAGS and TRAIN)

Full-Size Boxing Ring

Open gym space including free weights, squat racks, functional equipment and treadmills

Luxury amenities including pro shop, showers, bathrooms, lockers, changing area, towel service and toiletries

The location will be operated by longtime EverybodyFights Trainer Chris DaVeiga and his wife Christina DaVeiga, a current EverybodyFights member.

"Chris DaVeiga is not only one of the best trainers I've ever met, he's regarded as one of the best in the nation. New Hampshire is in good hands," added Foreman III.

"Boxers are the most in-shape athletes in the world," says Chris DaVeiga, who will oversee all of the class programming and was nominated as one of the most inspirational trainers in the United States by Well+Good. "EverybodyFights takes a boxer's training camp and puts it into a class format, so you can train like a fighter even if you don't want to step into the ring."

"I've been a member of EverybodyFights for over five years, and having family in the area, I know firsthand how perfect the Studio is going to be for the people of Salem," says Christina DaVeiga, Director of Operations.

Slated to open in April, 2020, the EverybodyFights Rock Studio will be located at 303 South Broadway in Salem, NH. The location will offer special pre-sale rates and branded gear for their first round of members. For more information and to sign up for the latest news, visit everybodyfights.com/rock .

About EverybodyFights®: Train Like a Boxer and Unleash your Inner Fighter. EverybodyFights features five class experiences based on a real fighter's training camp: BAGS (heavy bag classes), TRAIN (circuit classes), ROAD (treadmill classes), MITTS (technique classes), and RECOVER (recovery classes). The complete fitness regime is accompanied by luxury amenities and an engaging Member App so you can track your rounds, workout with trainers and challenge your friends. Founded by George Foreman III and inspired by the soul of a fighter, EverybodyFights has the grit of a traditional boxing gym in the style of a luxury fitness studio.

SOURCE EverybodyFights

Related Links

http://www.everybodyfights.com

