Everyday AI Forum: AI Tactics, Networking & Cocktails

PHOENIX, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wise Roots LLC is excited to announce the Everyday AI Forum at the iconic Co+Hoots Phoenix, the city's hub for innovation and creativity. But this isn't your typical biz tech event. This evening starts with free cocktails and spirited networking, followed by a tactical dive into how to use AI to be better every day! A transformative experience awaits, and you won't want to miss out with only 70 seats up for grabs!

Event Highlights

  • Date: November 8, 2023
  • Location: Co+Hoots Phoenix
  • 5-6 pm: Exclusive Cocktail & Networking Hour - Rub shoulders with Phoenix's brightest minds over gourmet snacks and drinks.
  • 6-7 pm: AI Insights by Dean Batson & Josh Levine - Learn how AI can reshape your business and your life.
  • 7-8 pm: Interactive Q&A - Your burning questions about AI, answered.

Why This Forum?
AI isn't just a buzzword; it's a tool that's transforming the way we work, live, and innovate. Whether you're a local cafe owner, an HR manager, a marketer, or a professional looking to upskill, this forum is your gateway to harnessing AI's potential. Walk away with actionable AI strategies to implement immediately, giving you a competitive edge in your field.

Meet the Minds Behind the Event!
Dive into the world of Dean and Josh, the dynamic duo who are at the forefront of demystifying artificial intelligence. With their combined expertise, they delve into practical applications of AI that can elevate both our professional and personal lives. This event offers a unique opportunity to engage with these thought leaders face-to-face and seek answers to your most pressing AI-related questions.

RSVP Now!
Spaces are limited, and they're filling up fast. Secure your spot and be part of Phoenix's most anticipated AI event of the year. For more details and registration, visit Wise Roots LLC's Everyday AI Forum. (https://www.wiserootsllc.com/everyday-ai)

Media Contact:
Dean Batson
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 602-633-4321

SOURCE Wise Roots LLC

News Releases in Similar Topics

