Everyday American Heroes Honored with "Pay it Forward" Sweepstakes from JC Whitney

The "Pay it Forward" Sweepstakes is open to those who are either active duty or a veteran of any U.S. military branch; a current or retired federal, state, or local law enforcement agent; a firefighter, or an emergency responder from the public sector. The grand prize is a fully customized 2017 Ram 1500 Crew Cab 4X4.

"Every day, both overseas and in our communities, these humble heroes, from first responders to active duty military, dedicate their lives for our safety and freedom," said Aaron Coleman, Chief Executive Officer at U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. "This initiative is just a small way for us to recognize those who contribute so much to our quality of life, including our Heroes Gallery, monthly sweepstakes drawings and, ultimately, the chance for that dream of a lifetime customized 'Adventure Truck' and trip to Vegas!"

The JC Whitney Adventure 2018 Truck takes "Pay it Forward" on the road to truck and jeep events across the country, helping to spread awareness about the many unsung heroes who keep us safe, while offering thousands of auto enthusiasts a peek at their dream customized truck. The road trip culminates in Las Vegas where the sweepstakes winner will be announced and the truck will be awarded. In addition, as part of the "Pay it Forward" initiative, JC Whitney is asking (although not requiring) that entrants send a picture in uniform to JC Whitney's American Heroes Gallery (http://bit.ly/2Hvl5A8) where they can share their special stories. Sweepstakes entries can be submitted at http://blog.jcwhitney.com/jc-whitney-pay-it-forward-sweepstakes-2018/.

In addition to the custom 2017 RAM truck, the sweepstakes includes monthly drawings for the following prizes:

April: Rancho Suspension Lift/Level Kit

May: Crown Automotive Jeep Accessory Kit

June: CURT Group Exterior Accessory Package

July: Power Stop 4 Wheel Brake Kit and an Edge/Superchips Performance Kit

August: The grand prize, a custom 2017 Ram 1500 Crew Cab 4X4 – plus a trip for two to Las Vegas on November 1, 2018

The JC Whitney Adventure 2018 and "Pay It Forward" Sweepstakes is presented by JC Whitney brands including ARIES, Crown Automotive, CURT, Power Stop, and Rancho. The modifications installed by the official builder of the "Pay it Forward" Sweepstakes truck, OC Motorsports, include:

Lift Kit and Shocks: Rancho Suspension

Upgraded Brakes: Power Stop Brakes

Towing Accessories: Crown Automotive & CURT Manufacturing and Airlift

Exterior Accessories: ARIES Automotive, LUVERNE Manufacturing, Go Rhino & EGR

Interior Accessories: Covercraft

Lighting: JW Speaker

Performance Upgrades: Edge Products and Superchips

Wheels: Method Wheels

Tires: BF Goodrich

Winch: Mile Marker

Toolboxes: UWS

The truck build is documented at blog.jcwhitney.com. To see the JC Whitney Adventure 2018 Truck in person, click here for the event calendar. For more information about the sweepstakes, including rules, entry and more, go to: http://blog.jcwhitney.com/jc-whitney-pay-it-forward-sweepstakes-2018/.

About US Auto Parts

Established in 1995, U.S. Auto Parts is a leading online provider of automotive aftermarket parts, including collision, engine, and performance parts and accessories. Through the Company's network of websites, U.S. Auto Parts provides consumers with a broad selection of competitively priced products, all mapped by a proprietary database with applications based on vehicle makes, models and years. U.S. Auto Parts' flagship websites include www.autopartswarehouse.com, www.carparts.com, and www.jcwhitney.com, as well as the Company's corporate website at www.usautoparts.net.

