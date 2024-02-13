Everyday Driver expands with purchase of Hooked on Driving

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Long-running car TV show and podcast, Everyday Driver, has purchased Hooked on Driving (HOD), the premiere host of high-performance driving events.

Co- host Paul Schmucker said, "we've been looking for a place to encourage our audience to really find the capabilities of their cars and increase their driving skill. And now, with HOD, we have the perfect place. "

HOD Small logo with Words

Hooked on Driving's nationwide track days will continue uninterrupted with more overseas trips and special events planned for the future.

Co-host Todd Deeken added, "We love creating our show and will continue. But this allows us to expand without being limited by how much content we can create."

Hooked on Driving was founded in 2004 by David Ray in California. The base of operations will remain in Northern California, with regular track days at Sonoma, Thunderhill, and Laguna Seca. HOD franchises offer track days nationwide with new locations in the works under the new owners. Last year it offered a trip to the Nurburgring and Spa-Francorchamps with registration for this year's trip closing this week.

Everyday Driver was founded in 2007 in Los Angeles, and was one of the first car shows on YouTube. Since then, it has been on MotorTrend TV and Amazon Prime as well as creating feature film documentaries including "50 Years of the 911" and "American Original". Today, Everyday Driver releases videos on two YouTube channels as well as their twice weekly podcast, "The Car Debate", one of the biggest podcasts in automotive.

For more information, Paul and Todd can be reached at [email protected], or through EverydayDriver.com

SOURCE Hooked On Driving LLC