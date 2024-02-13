Everyday Driver expands with purchase of Hooked on Driving

News provided by

Hooked On Driving LLC

13 Feb, 2024, 11:14 ET

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Long-running car TV show and podcast, Everyday Driver, has purchased Hooked on Driving (HOD), the premiere host of high-performance driving events.

Co- host Paul Schmucker said, "we've been looking for a place to encourage our audience to really find the capabilities of their cars and increase their driving skill. And now, with HOD, we have the perfect place. "

Continue Reading
HOD Small logo with Words
HOD Small logo with Words

Hooked on Driving's nationwide track days will continue uninterrupted with more overseas trips and special events planned for the future.

Co-host Todd Deeken added, "We love creating our show and will continue. But this allows us to expand without being limited by how much content we can create."

Hooked on Driving was founded in 2004 by David Ray in California. The base of operations will remain in Northern California, with regular track days at Sonoma, Thunderhill, and Laguna Seca. HOD franchises offer track days nationwide with new locations in the works under the new owners. Last year it offered a trip to the Nurburgring and Spa-Francorchamps with registration for this year's trip closing this week.

Everyday Driver was founded in 2007 in Los Angeles, and was one of the first car shows on YouTube. Since then, it has been on MotorTrend TV and Amazon Prime as well as creating feature film documentaries including "50 Years of the 911" and "American Original". Today, Everyday Driver releases videos on two YouTube channels as well as their twice weekly podcast, "The Car Debate", one of the biggest podcasts in automotive.

For more information, Paul and Todd can be reached at [email protected], or through EverydayDriver.com

SOURCE Hooked On Driving LLC

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.