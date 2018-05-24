Everyday Heroes Activity Center to Open at Maltz Museum

David Schafer, Managing Director of the Maltz Museum, asked, "What makes a hero? Is it physical strength or is it the courage to use the strength we have for good? In each of us, there is a hero. Inside, we are strong enough, brave enough, and courageous enough to make choices that lift others up. Sometimes, we must even lift ourselves up first so that we can help someone else."

The Everyday Heroes Activity Center will feature interactive stations where children can enjoy books, crafts, movement, and more. Examples of stations include:

Make Your Own Capes and Masks

Zoom Around the Good Mood Movement Area

Paint Kindness Rocks to Give and Share

Build a Better World with Jumbo Legos

Be the Hero of Your Own Story at the Puppet Theater

And more!

In addition, guests can participate in an Everyday Hero StoryWalk, which is a self-guided, hands-on tour using a children's book to explore the Museum's core exhibition, An American Story. Discover heroic qualities of families moving to a new country on this newly designed tour created to engage younger audiences. Offered every Tuesday and Sunday at 2pm, starting June 5.

Schafer said, "Now is the time to support diversity and inclusion. Now is the time to be an everyday hero."

Special summer pricing offers reduced rates for admission: General (12+) $10; Youth (5-11) $5; Children under 5 are Free. Members are always free. New household memberships are just $55 when joining June through August.

Everyday Heroes at The Maltz Museum kicks off June 5. For more information: 216-593-0575 or maltzmuseum.org

