Everyday Heroes: Concealed Coalition Presents The Concealed Carry Experience

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisiana's leading firearm training organization is taking the issue of national security and mass shootings into their own hands. Through top notch education, world class training, technology, and access to some of the best instructors in the industry, Concealed Coalition is preparing the public for defining moments of patriotism, heroism and valor. Having sold out classes at Bass Pro Shops consistently month after month, Concealed Coalition welcomes citizens who wish to obtain their concealed carry permit to attend The Concealed Carry Experience (C4E) by Concealed Coalition on Sunday, October 6, 2019 commencing at 8:00 AM, at the Baton Rouge Marriott with guest speaker and America's leading firearm trainer, Austin Davis.

Louisiana is a state that allows open carry with no training required. In order to obtain a concealed carry permit, one must attend a class from a Louisiana Certified Trainer for 7 hours in classroom training, accompanied by 2 hours of range training. Ironic as it may be, Concealed Coalition is committed to lead the charge in providing proper training and education for "everyday Americans", and changing the stigma surrounding concealed firearms.

"Owning a firearm for personal protection is your right, but education is your responsibility! Going to the range and shooting paper targets is great training for shooting paper targets, but does not prepare you for both the complex legal and practical issues involved before, during and after pulling that trigger. Concealed Coalition is dedicated to teaching legal gun owners the essential skills using modern adult learning theory, the state of the art virtual reality simulator and over 30 years of experience." - Austin Davis (Professional Speaker, NRA Instructor, Texas License to carry instructor, Former Texas commissioned Peace Officer)

The affair will take place at 5500 Hilton Avenue. Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and is open to individuals who are at least twenty-one years of age. In addition to guest speaker Austin Davis, the event features Concealed Coalition's lead trainer Jody Picou, who will be leading the experience.

"Learning from a teacher in a classroom setting is one thing, typically most students remember only a portion of what is taught. Learning from virtual simulation takes critical survival skill retention to a whole different level. We train in ways that program people to remember what they learned at the point of danger." -Jody Picou

This all inclusive training is available for $74 per person, $49 for each addition guest. Lunch and refreshments are included in this exclusive opportunity to take the first step in obtaining a concealed carry permit.

For more information and to purchase tickets please visit: events.concealedcoalition.com

About Concealed Coalition

The mission of Concealed Coalition, to ensure that law-abiding Americans have the opportunity to protect themselves and others, to feel safe and secure, and to equip them with the most elite training and education necessary to do so. Concealed Coalition is focused on taking a Practical approach rather than a "tactical" one. In the truest sense of the word, "Tactical" is good, but in the world of Training too many trainers take a "bruit" or "militant" style in their training classes. In response to what people are actually searching for day to day, Concealed Coalition has developed a training style that focuses more on situational awareness, threat avoidance, and measured response to danger. In addition, we believe "knowledge is power", therefore we focus on using technology to create training experiences that elevate emotions; where classroom skills meet the reality of timing and quick decision making. The virtual simulation equipment used at Concealed Coalition's C4E & VIP Virtual Training events put the students face to face with threat, elevating their emotional state, which in turn allows them to lock into their memory critical safety and self-defense responses.

