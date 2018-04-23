Everyday He's Hustling…Introducing, the RICH by Rick Ross Collection

"I always get asked what I use to keep my beard so fly and real bosses help other bosses stay blessed so, I knew I needed to bring the people what they wanted! From the shower to styling, the RICH by Rick Ross collection has something for every guy out there, and at a price that won't knock your hustle. I promise you, with RICH by Rick Ross, your style will be "untouchable." – Rick Ross

Every product in the RICH by Rick Ross collection is sulfate and paraben free and contains The Boss Experience , a triple-threat elixir composed of luxurious, yet powerful ingredients:

Champagne Extract – Contains antiaging antioxidants and a small amount of proteins that help to remove impurities, repair and rejuvenate damaged hair and reduce hair loss.

– Contains antiaging antioxidants and a small amount of proteins that help to remove impurities, repair and rejuvenate damaged hair and reduce hair loss. Caviar Extract – Fortify, moisturize and provide antiaging and UV-protectant benefits to hair and skin instead, thanks to an overload of amino acids, vitamins (D, A, E, B12), minerals (sodium, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium and calcium), omegas (3 and 6) and essential fatty acids.

– Fortify, moisturize and provide antiaging and UV-protectant benefits to hair and skin instead, thanks to an overload of amino acids, vitamins (D, A, E, B12), minerals (sodium, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium and calcium), omegas (3 and 6) and essential fatty acids. Hemp Seed Oil – This ultra-moisturizing and emollient oil helps to calm, soothe, plump and hydrate tired, dry skin & hair, while also balancing oil levels and providing antiaging benefits.

*Luxury Shaving Cream and Aftershave also include Kona Coffee – one of the best and strongest antioxidants that helps improve skin's appearance and hydrates.

A pre-order of the RICH by Rick Ross collection in a VIP briefcase is currently available on www.RICHByRickRoss.com; limited quantities of individual products will also be available in May 2018. National rollout will begin July 2018, including at select Sally Beauty Supply Stores and www.SallyBeauty.com.

https://www.instagram.com/RICHbyRickRoss/

https://www.facebook.com/RICHbyRickRoss/

https://twitter.com/RICHbyRickRoss

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everyday-hes-hustlingintroducing-the-rich-by-rick-ross-collection-300631623.html

SOURCE RICH by Rick Ross