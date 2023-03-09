EveryDose Completes SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA Certification

CHICAGO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EveryDose, a leading digital care company focused on medication adherence, announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II certification and HIPAA compliance. These certifications demonstrate the company's commitment to maintaining the highest levels of data security and privacy in the healthcare industry.

Conducted by a leading cybersecurity and compliance firm, the recent audit affirms that EveryDose's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, and confidentiality. SOC 2 Type II is an independent third-party certification that verifies a company's controls related to multiple trust services criteria. This certification is widely recognized as the gold standard for data security and is increasingly important for companies operating in the healthcare industry.

In addition to SOC 2 Type II certification, EveryDose has also verified compliance with the applicable HIPAA Security Rule requirements. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) is a federal law that sets standards for the privacy and security of protected health information (PHI). Achieving HIPAA compliance requires companies to implement a comprehensive set of policies and procedures to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of PHI.

"We are thrilled to have achieved SOC 2 Type II certification and continued HIPAA compliance," said Andrew Hourani, Founder & CEO at EveryDose. "As a digital health company, we take the security and privacy of our customers' data very seriously. Our customers and their patients can be confident that we are making every investment necessary to maintain the highest standards of data security and privacy."

The certifications will help EveryDose better serve healthcare organizations in their efforts to improve medication adherence and patient engagement. EveryDose's AI-powered medication adherence platform, which includes predictive analytics for enterprises and a highly-rated mobile app for patients, has delivered over 30 million personalized medication interventions to date. The EveryDose mobile app has user retention rates 3.6x higher than the industry average, and app ratings of 4.7 / 5 stars across thousands of reviews.

About EveryDose:

EveryDose is a digital health company committed to improving medication adherence through best-in-class technology. Its AI-powered platform helps patients stay on track with their medications while driving lower costs, better outcomes, and higher quality ratings for health plans and health systems. Learn more at https://www.everydose.ai.

