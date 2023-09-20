EveryDose Partners with Baptist Health South Florida on Medication Adherence, Pharmacy Engagement Initiatives

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EveryDose, a leading digital care company focused on medication adherence, is proud to announce its partnership with Baptist Health South Florida, the largest healthcare organization in the region. The partnership provides Baptist Health's Clinical Pharmacy Enterprise with new technology to digitize medication adherence efforts, enhance patient education programs, and streamline patient-pharmacist collaboration outside the point of care.

"EveryDose is a great tool that provides real-time adherence data to give our clinicians a better opportunity to address medication adherence issues quickly, and improve patient outcomes," says Madeline Camejo, MS, PharmD, Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer for Baptist Health South Florida.

With approximately 90% of all large hospitals operating their own specialty and retail pharmacies, the stakes have never been higher for health systems to optimize medication adherence and patient safety. The EveryDose platform advances these efforts by providing patients with easy-to-use medication management technology while enabling clinicians to view actionable medication adherence data in a seamless, EHR-integrated workflow.

"As the shift to value-based care continues, health systems are embracing tech-enabled pharmacy services as a way to improve clinical and financial outcomes," says Andrew Hourani, Founder & CEO at EveryDose. "We're thrilled to partner with Baptist Health South Florida and their Clinical Pharmacy Enterprise, one of the most innovative health system pharmacy programs in the nation."

The Baptist Health partnership is the latest step in EveryDose's mission to bring innovation to medication management. To date, EveryDose has delivered over 30 million personalized medication interventions, driving better outcomes and an improved patient experience for some of the largest healthcare organizations in the nation.

EveryDose will be demonstrating its Cerner EHR integration at Booth #43 at the Oracle Health Conference on September 18-20.

About EveryDose:

EveryDose is a digital health company committed to improving medication adherence through best-in-class technology. Its AI-powered platform helps patients stay on track with their medications while driving lower costs, better outcomes, and higher quality ratings for health plans and health systems. Learn more at www.everydose.ai.

About Baptist Health South Florida:

Baptist Health is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 12 hospitals, more than 27,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 200 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned institutes specializing in cancer care, brain and spine care, heart and vascular care and orthopedic care. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and The Baptist Health PineApp, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and is the most awarded healthcare system in South Florida by U.S. News and World Report. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

