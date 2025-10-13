EveryLife Expands Mission with Launch of Pure and Purposeful Feminine Care Line

EveryLife Women Honors the Sacred and Timeless Journey of Womanhood

Because a woman's body deserves reverence, not shortcuts

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EveryLife , America's fastest-growing pro-life diaper company, is honored to announce the launch of EveryLife Women, a thoughtfully designed line of premium feminine care essentials created to support women with dignity, purity, and unwavering integrity.

Extending its mission beyond serving babies with essentials, EveryLife Women celebrates God's design through premium period care, reflecting a return to what is pure and purposeful. Created with 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton, sustainable materials, and dermatologist-tested design, the femcare line offers care that is pure, purposeful, and uncompromising.

"In a world that often tries to redefine womanhood, we stand firm in the truth that women are created with beauty, dignity, and strength exactly as God intended," said Sarah Gabel Seifert , CEO of EveryLife. "With the launch of EveryLife Women, we celebrate God's unique and intentional design for women. Our products reflect that same intentionality, made with clean materials to serve women from their first period through motherhood and beyond."

The collection offers more than products; it's a reflection of EveryLife's commitment to honor women through every season, every cycle, and every stage of life. With an elevated approach, the line redefines femcare, bringing trust and performance to a space that too often feels compromised.

The EveryLife Women product line includes:

Organic Tampons: 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton core and string. Free from Chlorine, rayon dyes, and fragrance.

100% GOTS-certified organic cotton core and string. Free from Chlorine, rayon dyes, and fragrance. Organic Pads: Made with GOTS-certified organic cotton top sheets. Dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, and free from harsh ingredients.

Made with GOTS-certified organic cotton top sheets. Dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, and free from harsh ingredients. Period Underwear: Breathable, seamless comfort with a bamboo viscose top layer, leakproof design, and washable reusability.

Breathable, seamless comfort with a bamboo viscose top layer, leakproof design, and washable reusability. Postpartum Recovery Bundle: Dignity through design, this bundle was created to support mothers in one of the most important seasons of care. Includes breathable period underwear & 2 boxes of heavy Absorbency Pads Gentle, trustworthy essentials.

Following EveryLife's second anniversary in July, the October launch of EveryLife Women marks the next chapter of growth and impact. Since its founding, the company has successfully served families nationwide with premium diapers and wipes while championing life-affirming values. Expanding into women's care reflects EveryLife's vision to walk with families at every stage with products that embody both conviction and compassion.

EveryLife Women is more than a product line; it's a reminder that your body is wonderfully made, just as God intended," said Seifert .

For more information on EveryLife Women and to purchase products, please visit: EveryLife.com/Women.

About EveryLife: EveryLife is America's fastest-growing diaper brand and the first and only pro-life diaper brand. As a wholly owned subsidiary of PublicSquare (NYSE: PSQH), the premium direct-to-consumer diaper brand delivers high-performing diapers, wipes, and baby essentials directly to families nationwide. Committed to a mission beyond just products, EveryLife actively supports life-affirming organizations by providing essential baby items to crisis pregnancy centers in urgent need. Since launching in July 2023, EveryLife has become a trusted choice for parents who seek both premium quality and purpose-driven impact. For more information, visit EveryLife.com .

