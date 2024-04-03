Everymind Secures #1 Salesforce Partner Status

Will now pioneer its Trusted AI solutions in North America

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce specialist company Everymind, part of AI/R, the AI/Revolution Group, won one of the main recognitions in the 2024 regional Salesforce Partners Appreciation Event as the leading partner in new business revenue and transactions for Salesforce.

The recognition highlights Everymind's performance with high specialization and over 200 completed projects verified by Salesforce, and a score of 4.87 out of 5.0 in audited customer satisfaction for two years in a row.

Everymind is now expanding its operations in the United States, reinforcing its role as a key player in the Salesforce community and focusing on leading initiatives in Trusted AI and personalized solutions.

James Pye has been appointed as the Sales Director for the United States. His experience and success in building customer relationships and driving growth will help more Salesforce users and customers across the country access Everymind's innovative solutions.

"I think we're really at a unique moment," said Everymind's CEO Gustavo Rodrigues. "We were already a leading Salesforce partner, but the highlight is that we were finalists for 3 of their 6 recognitions, the only company to have achieved that.".

Together with new business revenue and transactions, Everymind was also a finalist in Salesforce certifications growth, employing 247 certified experts, achieving more than 500 certifications in all Salesforce solutions, and in the Giving Back recognition, for their service to the community.

In addition to its Salesforce expertise, an important part of Everymind's success comes from their strong support of Trusted AI for business, showing their aim to be a global leader in AI solutions within the Salesforce ecosystem.

Everymind is inspired by the vision of the AI Revolution from AI/R Group, focusing on the transformative power of AI in business and technology.

The company is a Summit Salesforce partner and a benchmark in the Salesforce ecosystem. Pioneering Trusted AI for Business among its clients, drawing upon the rich repertoire of the AI/R Group and the background of its executives, Everymind specializes in the advisory, implementation, customization, and optimization of platform solutions, offering deep cloud-specific expertise across all of Salesforce's cloud offerings. Its industry-specific knowledge enables Everymind to tailor Salesforce's capabilities to fit various customer business processes seamlessly.

Everymind stays ahead of the curve, keeping abreast of developments and new features in the Salesforce ecosystem. With a large team of nearly 400 specialists and over 500 certifications, it delivers high-value solutions to customers, leveraging AI for business insights. Its philosophy is rooted in cultivating long-term relationships and exceeding expectations with care, always prioritizing real customer success.

The AI/R Group, formerly known as Compass UOL Group, acquired Everymind in 2021 as part of its global expansion strategy. The AI/R Group is comprised of 6 leading global brands: Avenue Code, Compass UOL, Edgy, Invillia, Everymind, and Webjump, employing over 5,000 people worldwide.

About AI/R

AI/R is a global group of companies designing and building cutting-edge platforms using innovative technologies augmented by the power of Data, AI, and Gen AI to unlock our client's digital transformation potential. We help global enterprises to innovate their businesses and thrive in their industries. We cultivate the best talent, creating opportunities to improve people's lives and focusing on how AI can positively impact society.

SOURCE AI/Revolution Group