Everyone Deserves a Delicious Holiday with Offerings from So Delicious® Dairy Free

So Delicious Dairy Free, a leader in dairy-free food and beverages for more than 30 years, has a variety of products and tips needed to enjoy the holidays regardless of one's dietary guidelines. Be sure to keep these dairy-free alternatives on hand to ensure everyone attending the festivities can enjoy the culinary creations, because these delightful treats are sure to help with a happy holiday season!

The Perfect Holiday Topping : CocoWhip™ , a coconut-based frozen whipped topping, available in both regular and light options is the perfect addition to any holiday dessert or even enjoying straight from the tub! Laura recommends topping pie, hot cocoa, frozen desserts or fruit with CocoWhip to give it an extra dash of oh-so-creamy flavor.

Nothing pairs better with the holidays than a sweet glass of egg nog, and with So Delicious Holiday Nog , everyone can enjoy this seasonal staple. Crafted with a hint of spicy nutmeg and smooth, creamy coconutmilk, Laura recommends topping this holiday staple with a dollop of CocoWhip and a sprinkle of nutmeg for ultimate holiday drink goals.

Like all So Delicious products, CocoWhip and Holiday Nog are non-GMO project verified, gluten free and certified vegan. In need of some holiday inspiration? So Delicious has plenty of recipes on their website to easily whip up something festive for friends and family to enjoy. CocoWhip ($4.49 MSRP) and Holiday Nog ($3.29 MSRP) are available at grocery stores nationwide.

To learn more about So Delicious Dairy Free and find delicious recipes, go to www.sodeliciousdairyfree.com and join the conversation on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

Survey conducted by OnePoll for So Delicious Dairy Free with a sample of 2,000 Americans from September 20, 2018 – October 1, 2018.

