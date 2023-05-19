Everyone For Every Body Announces Its Launch Into Haircare

19 May, 2023

The Brand Introduces Six New Hair Products That Are Better For You & The Planet

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone For Every Body, the better-for-you personal care brand creating pure, essential oil-infused, multi-use body and skin products, announced today its launch of six new hair products that introduce a new category of beauty to the brand. Starting today, the six hair products will be available at everyoneforeverybody.com and at Whole Foods nationally.

Everyone for Every Body provides approachable products for the whole family that are good from the inside out, made from high-quality, non-GMO ingredients with sustainability and traceability at the forefront. All products are free of artificial fragrances, SLES/sulfates, silicones, phthalates, parabens, and gluten, and all packaging is made of 100% recyclable materials domestically sourced in California. The new Essential Six haircare products include:

  • Dreamy Shampoo ($13.99): Ideal for all hair types and gentle enough for daily usage to cleanse without stripping hair of its natural oils. Nourishing oils from pomegranate seed and carrot seed boost moisture with omega-3 fatty acids. Hydrolyzed quinoa protein and the AHA fruit acid blend moisturize and minimize frizz. Scented with pure essential oils, including hints of coconut and citrus.
  • Mighty Conditioner ($13.99): The formula is light enough for daily use, can be used as a co-wash in place of shampoo, or can be used as a leave-in conditioner for curly textures. A nourishing blend of apricot, avocado, pomegranate & carrot seed oils nourishes hair with vitamin A, vitamin E, and essential fatty acids. Rice bran oil extract moisturizes and amps up the hair's natural shine. Jojoba oil soothes and tames tangles. Scented with pure essential oils, including hints of coconut and citrus. 
  • 5-Star Deep Conditioner ($14.99): Packed with five star ingredients — strawberry seed oil, apricot kernel oil, elderberry seed oil, raspberry seed oil, and shea butter–,  making an ultra-rich formula that works to moisturize and soothe the hair. The adaptive treatment can be used in several ways based on hair's hydration needs: apply as a mask, or for more intensive moisture repair, use as an overnight treatment. Wavy to coily hair types can use it more frequently for regular conditioning. Scented with pure essential oils, including hints of coconut and citrus.
  • Super Scalp Scrub ($14.99): This scalp scrub's sugary texture gently lifts away build-up while promoting healthy circulation and cell turnover of the scalp. Its gentle foaming quality removes dirt, sweat, and product build-up. Scented with pure essential oils, including refreshing peppermint and tea tree.
  • Power Rinse ($13.99): Perfect for when hair needs extra clarifying from life's daily grind –from sweating and swimming to everyday environmental exposures such as hard water. It includes a blend of four alpha-hydroxy acids derived from fruity acids, leaving the scalp feeling soothed and balanced. Extracts from sugarcane, sugar maple, orange and lemon are the stars of this formula. Color-safe for treated hair. Scented with pure essential oils, including invigorating peppermint and tea tree.
  • Shiny Hair Oil ($14.99): The Shiny Hair Oil hair tames frizz and flyaways, while locking in healthy hydration and manageable shine. Meadowfoam seed oil and jojoba oil make this treatment light to the touch, and mimic the body's natural oils. Scented with pure essential oils, including hints of coconut and citrus.

"Everyone for Everybody's new haircare collection came from years of our cumulative formulation experience and testing," said Susan Griffin-Black, Founder and Co-CEO. " We are thrilled to be launching with Whole Foods Market nationally, as well as online. Haircare has been over-assorted and complicated on the shelf. We saw too many choices without a clear direction and solution. We wanted to be much more curated with our approach. We prioritized efficacious treatments with clean and purposeful ingredients, which led our innovative treatments to address the common concerns we see across all hair types. This is a great opportunity for us to bring great and healthy products to our existing customers, as well as new ones seeking high-quality, clean haircare at an accessible price. There truly is something for everyone."

Everyone for Every Body can be found at everyoneforeverybody.com, Amazon, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Thrive Market, and Walgreens. Follow along at @everyoneproducts.

About Everyone For Every Body:
Following EO's launch in 1995, EO's Everyone For Every Body was created in 2012 as the brand creating pure, essential oil-infused, multi-use body and skin products. Everyone provides approachable products for the whole family that are good from the inside out, made from high quality, non-GMO ingredients with sustainability and traceability at the forefront. Decades of manufacturing plant-based body care products make Everyone For Every Body a leader in choosing safe, natural, organic, and sustainably farmed ingredients. Everyone For Every Body's products are developed, tested, manufactured, and shipped in its family-owned and zero-waste factory. Everyone for  Every Body can be found at everyoneforeverybody.com, Amazon, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Thrive Market, and Walgreens. Follow along at @everyoneproducts.

