Everyone in Powersports Left Vegas a Winner

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The powersports industry did not hold back during the 10th anniversary of the Motorcycle Industry Council's AIMExpo trade show in Las Vegas, with more dealer attendees, more exhibitors, more new products, more education, more racing, more excitement, and already a record number of exhibitor renewals and OEM commitments for 2025.

AIMExpo 2024... by the numbers.

"The numbers speak for themselves," said Erik Pritchard, president and CEO of the Motorcycle Industry Council. "We're seeing all-time interest in dealer participation since our strategic decision to focus on the industry and go trade-only with the show. And this year, we put on our best show yet — a direct result of the hard work, dedication, and tenacity of our team."

"We attribute the strong dealer interest to more OEMs and major distributors on the show floor, plus an increase among aftermarket and service providers participating in AIMExpo," said Cinnamon Kernes, MIC vice president of market expansion and events. "On just the first day alone, we connected media with more than 10 OEMs launching new products. Add to that the increased networking opportunities including the Industry Party powered by Turn 14 Distribution, two morning breakfast sessions sponsored by S&P Global, and the Dealer Tech Zone powered by Transax Digital Retail. You could feel the high level of energy on our show floor."

The show kicked off with a media tour of new products and models presented by participating OEMs, including Moto Morini, which unveiled three new motorcycles at AIMExpo — the 2025 X-Cape 1200 adventure bike, the Corsaro Sport, and its custom cruiser, the Calibro.

Suzuki spotlighted its new GSX-S1000GX+ and the GSX-8R, and gave special mention to its 25th anniversary Hayabusa. Yamaha featured its electric three-wheel concept vehicle, the TRICERA; its 2024 YZ450F 50th Anniversary Motocross Bike; and several e-bikes, including the 30th Anniversary YDX-MORO 07. Piaggio brought out models from its family of brands, including Vespa, Aprilia, and Moto Guzzi. Among bikes they highlighted were the new Aprilia RSV4 Factory 1100 and the Moto Guzzi Stelvio adventure tourer.

Down the hall, CFMOTO featured two-wheelers and four-wheelers, including the 2024 Ibex 450 midrange ADV bike, the 450CL-C cruiser, the CFORCE 1000 Touring ATV, and the ZFORCE 950 Sport 4 side-by-side. KTM, Husqvarna, GASGAS, and MV Agusta presented many new models to media, including the new KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo, KTM 890 SMT, the Husqvarna Norden 901 Expedition, GASGAS ES 500 dual-sport, the MV Agusta Rush hyper-naked. Felt displayed several new performance bicycles. Rounding out the tour was first-time AIMExpo exhibitor Segway, showcasing its Super Villain side-by-side, the first in the industry with a hybrid powertrain, and a new line of e-bikes — the Xyber and Xafari models.

Not on the media tour but still attracting attention were Kawasaki, with its new Ninja 7 Hybrid ABS and its all-electric Ninja e-1 ABS; Polaris, which debuted the XPEDITION "adventure side-by-side" lineup; and Triumph, which displayed its TF 250-X motocross bike.

AIMExpo's New Product Central was also abuzz with 32 brands featuring innovative new products. Several electric-bike manufacturers also presented on the New Product Central stage, including Arctic Leopard USA, Denago Powersports, Greenger Powersports, JackRabbit Mobility, NIU, Rawrr eMoto, and Ryvid.

Also new this year was a collaboration with Sturgis Buffalo Chip, which brought a new level of excitement to the 2 Wheel Custom Showcase. Rod "Woody" Woodruff, president and CEO of the Legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip, was on hand to award custom builder Mike Rabideau winner of the Spirit of the Chip trophy for his build.

"Everyone we spoke to not only made some great connections for business, they also had an amazing time," Kernes said. "We're excited about the industry enthusiasm for AIMExpo 2025. And we're looking forward to continuing to evolve the experience even more."

AIMExpo will return to Las Vegas February 5-7, 2025.

https://youtu.be/IUtszjrW2tc

ABOUT AIMEXPO

The American International Motorcycle Expo is North America's largest powersports trade show with global reach. The Motorcycle Industry Council hosts this exposition on an annual basis to help Connect, Engage, and Unite the industry to address the opportunities and challenges in the powersports industry. AIMExpo 2025 will be held in Las Vegas at the world famous Las Vegas Convention Center from February 5-7, 2025. For additional information, please visit www.aimexpousa.com

ABOUT THE MOTORCYCLE INDUSTRY COUNCIL

The Motorcycle Industry Council, under its marquee market expansion brand, Ride With Us, is working to introduce everyone to the incomparable thrill of riding a motorcycle. The MIC is a not-for-profit trade association representing motorcycle manufacturers, distributors, aftermarket companies, dealers, retailers, and a variety of related organizations providing vital support to the powersports industry. The MIC advocates for fair policy and regulatory environments, works to deliver valuable data to the industry, and strives to bring the joy of riding to everyone, everywhere.

Established in 1914, the MIC is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., with a government relations office in metropolitan Washington, D.C. Keep up with the industry association on X @followMIC, online at MIC.org, and through the weekly MIC RideReport. For more information on MIC membership, visit www.MIC.org.

SOURCE Motorcycle Industry Council