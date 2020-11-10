"Everyone is Someone": Sackcloth & Ashes releases new kids' book and blankets that support children in foster care

SALEM, Ore., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sackcloth & Ashes, a mission-driven company that gives a blanket to a local homeless shelter for each one purchased, is releasing a new, engaging children's book authored by its founder and CEO, Bob Dalton. "Everyone is Someone" aims to teach children about acceptance, and with every book purchased, a second will be given to a child in foster care. As part of the release, Sackcloth & Ashes is launching its first-ever line of kids' blankets; each will feature a distinctive "Everyone is Someone" label and arrive with a copy of the children's book.

(PRNewsfoto/Sackcloth & Ashes)

"Everyone is Someone" and the new line of children's blankets will be available for purchase Nov. 10, just in time for holiday gifting and giving back to those in need. Consistent with Sackcloth & Ashes' one-to-one model of giving a blanket to a homeless shelter for each one purchased, each purchase of a children's blanket or book will result in a donation of a blanket or book to a child in foster care.

"As our mission at Sackcloth & Ashes continues to be on giving to those who need it most, my hope is to share a sincere message of compassion and acceptance with our kids, who are the future of this country," said Dalton. "This holiday season, I hope this simple and colorful story can help spread a positive message for all ages — a message that focuses less on labels and more on our common humanity."

About "Everyone is Someone" The Book

Dalton has collaborated with Scottish artist Ritchie Collins to create a vibrant, beautifully illustrated book, "Everyone Is Someone," to provide a simple and compassionate lesson in acceptance. In rhyme, the book aims to teach children that we are all more similar than we are different – that everyone, everywhere, is someone. The book retails for $14.99 USD and is exclusively offered via www.sackclothandashes.com. With each book sold, Sackcloth & Ashes will give a book to a child in foster care.

About "Everyone is Someone" Blankets Collection

The new line of children's blankets are mini versions of Sackcloth & Ashes standard-sized blankets, created to snuggle children ages 3-10 years old (size 38"x48"). Rather than the signature "Sackcloth & Ashes" label, each blanket has a label that says "Everyone is Someone." Each blanket retails for $89 USD and comes with a free copy of the book while also sending a blanket and book to a child in foster care. More background on the collection, and inspiration for the designs, can be found online at www.sackclothandashes.com/kids.

Sackcloth & Ashes blankets are sustainably made with comfort and durability in mind. Woven from a 100% recycled material, the blankets are dye free, chemical free, water free and made from a wool blend that is certifiably eco-friendly, cruelty-free and good for the planet. Sackcloth & Ashes is rooted in a belief that the sustainability of the blankets is as important as the second blanket provided to those in need. Sackcloth & Ashes blankets, including the new "Everyone is Someone" collection and book, can be purchased online at sackclothandashes.com.

About Sackcloth & Ashes

Founded in 2014, Sackcloth & Ashes was formed by Bob Dalton, who was inspired to help the homeless population when his single, hardworking mother found herself living on the streets. Since its inception, Sackcloth has remained mission-driven, taking the one-for-one business model to the next level by highlighting grassroots organizations that are creating solutions for helping the homeless throughout the country. For every blanket sold, the company donates a blanket to a local homeless shelter in need.

In 2018 Sackcloth launched Blanket the United States, with the goal to donate one million blankets to homeless shelters by 2024. For more information or to purchase a blanket, visit Sackcloth & Ashes online at sackclothandashes.com and on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

Media Contact

Karly Tarsia

[email protected]

503-546-7854

SOURCE Sackcloth & Ashes

Related Links

http://www.sackclothandashes.com

