Everyone Needs a Little More "Oomph" in Their Life

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It is impossible to meet goals without the ability to create results. This is what has inspired the Oomph Body team to develop its innovative line of nutraceutical health solutions. The current selection of nutraceuticals is subpar. There are simply too many gaps between what is promised and what is delivered. These are gaps that Oomph Body seeks to fill with effective products that answer genuine problems.

"I've spent over 30 years as a pro athlete in the IndyCar circuit," says Oomph Body co-founder and CEO Scott Sharp, "That lifestyle meant having to pay meticulous attention to what I put in my body, and I found I could no longer just trust that manufacturers of the supplements I wanted to take actually had effective good for you products. So I created my own, a line of nutraceuticals that I knew had healthy ingredients and were both safe and highly effective."

As they built their company, Sharp and co-founder and president Dan Austin applied their collective knowledge to a series of thoughtful new formulations. Their expertise was founded in years spent in the compound pharmacy space, and they funneled this into creating a series of innovative formulas with a few distinct characteristics.

First, each Oomph product is designed to create tangible results for real-world problems. From sleep to gut health to limitless focus , every product directly addresses a common issue. The development team has also sought to fill shortcomings in the health and wellness industry, such as improving bioavailability and efficacy. Part of this solution comes through the unique blend of certain ingredients, such as adding probiotics to sea moss to address gut and immunity strength together.

Creating safe nutraceutical alternatives to common pharmaceuticals has been another ongoing objective. Both Sharp and Austin are proud of how their products, such as No Pain Aminos and Lights Out Aminos , have gone head-to-head against Ibuprofen and Ambian, respectively, and won.

Finally, every Oomph Body product is formulated and made in the United States. This allows each customer to rest in the fact that their supplements have been safely and effectively sourced for maximum effect. Nutraceuticals may be a buzzword at the moment, but it's brands like Oomph Body that are turning the theoretical concept of "health and wellness" into everyday reality.

