Everyone Talks Accountability and Justice -- One Citizen Just Built It

Greg Halpern's $211 Trillion Forensic Report and Three Citizen Acts Deliver the First Working System to Unelect, Overrule, and Reclaim Power for the People.

SPRING GROVE, Ill., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, Americans have demanded accountability from government and justice for taxpayers — but few have offered a clear path. Patriot Plaintiff Gregory J. Halpern, inventor, whistleblower, and author of Thank You President Trump for Saving America, has built that path: a working citizen-enforcement system backed by a $211 trillion forensic economic report exposing 25 years of hidden taxation and policy fraud.

Through three newly drafted citizen Acts — the Judicial Rule of Law Compliance Act, Unelection Act, and Tax Approval Act — Halpern's system gives Americans the lawful power to remove corrupt judges, unelect politicians, and approve all taxation directly by citizen vote.

"Accountability shouldn't be a buzzword — it should be a working system," said Halpern. "I've spent fifty years proving that truth and law can beat corruption. Now the tools belong to the people."

Filed alongside his ongoing federal and state litigation, the project merges legal reform, financial transparency, and civic empowerment into one non-partisan movement. Visitors to PatriotPlaintiff.com can download the full $211 Trillion Forensic Report, sign up for legislative updates, and join the Citizen Action Network forming across the country.

Halpern, a world judo gold medalist, inventor of the trillion-dollar crowdfunding industry in 1998, lobbyist for small business changing laws in Congress, and lifelong advocate for justice, describes the project as "turning outrage into lawful action." He has already filed multiple suits exposing misuse of taxpayer funds and unconstitutional favoritism within the federal judiciary.

"We've heard the words 'no one is above the law' for decades," Halpern added. "Now we're proving it — with numbers, filings, and laws the people can enforce themselves."

The forensic report, draft Acts, and litigations are now publicly available with free sign-up at PatriotPlaintiff.com — a digital hub for truth-based reform designed to restore the Republic's backbone: We the People.

