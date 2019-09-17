Everyone's Favorite Festival Experience, the Jekyll Island Shrimp & Grits Festival Gets Cooking Sept. 20-22

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for another gloriously long weekend of tantalizing tastes and family fun along the picturesque Georgia coast. The annual Jekyll Island Shrimp & Grits Festival – everyone's favorite festival experience – returns with another bevy of alluring activities and delicious dishes, Friday through Sunday, September 20-22.

This one-of-a-kind event has twice been honored as "Best Festival" by the Southeast Festival and Events Association, and it's no wonder. Each year, more than 45,000 visitors flock to this popular barrier island to take in all the festival food, entertainment, arts and experiences, which together fill more than 30 acres in the Jekyll Island National Historic Landmark District. With plenty of appetizing fare – in the form of both shrimp and grits and other eats – and a wide array of activities, there's something for everyone in the family.

"There's always something exciting happening on Jekyll Island, but the Shrimp and Grits Festival over time has earned a reputation all its own," said Alexa Orndoff, director of marketing and communications for the Jekyll Island Authority. "This is what people throughout the region look forward to all year, and it takes just as long to put this big celebration together. But it's well worth it – we can't wait to welcome everyone back for plenty more delicious food and family fun."

Organizers of the yearly Shrimp & Grits bash typically come up with something new for audiences amid the jam-packed, three-day lineup of festival activities. This time, it will be the debut of a "Go for the Grits" 5K road race on Sunday morning. Runners and walkers alike are expected to fill the scenic, tree-lined race course that winds through the Historic Landmark District.

Chef Showdown

Meanwhile, Saturday's big draw is the annual shrimp-and-grits cooking competition, the festival's marquee event. Foodies and other fans can expect another heated battle as chefs from popular restaurants all over the state vie for the coveted title of "Georgia's Best Shrimp & Grits." Two past champions are coming back to Jekyll for the shrimp-and-grits showdown, which this year is fittingly being presented by The Quaker Oats Company. They will be joined by five other contenders hungry for the win.

Restaurants scheduled for the cooking contest include the defending champion, Eagle Creek Brewing Company, of Statesboro, and 2016 titlist West Egg Café, of Atlanta. The other returning competitors are Sweet Potato Café, from Stone Mountain, Honey Café, from Millen, and the Jekyll Island Club Resort. New contenders include Spring Creek Park Resort, from Donalsonville and The Lodge at Sea Island, located on neighboring St. Simons Island.

Just as the cooking competition crowns a statewide Georgia champion, the ingredients that will go into those shrimp-and-grits concoctions celebrate Georgia-grown foods. All the participating culinary masters are required to use five Georgia-grown items –including wild-caught Georgia shrimp – in their dishes. For grits, they have the option to use Georgia-grown stone ground grits or Quaker Quick Grits.

"Quaker is thrilled to be part of this unique celebration of Southern cuisine, and we look forward to being inspired by all of the chefs' creations," said Robbert Rietbroek, senior vice president and general manager of Quaker Foods North America.

More Festival Fun

In addition to the cooking competition, several other fan favorites are back this year. They're sure to please first-time visitors and seasoned festivalgoers alike.

For instance, guests can visit the Experience Jekyll Island pavilion, where they can not only learn about the fascinating wildlife and ecosystems that make up this extraordinary island, but also catch illuminating cooking demonstrations by staff from well-known local restaurants.

Food certainly will be plentiful all weekend, with several establishments showing off their individual shrimp-and-grits specialties, and a variety of food trucks providing all manner of festival fare. Meanwhile, live music on three stages will entertain festivalgoers throughout the event.

Over in the Artists Market, more than 100 regional artisans will again be showcasing their wares, and in the Georgia Grown Alley, guests will be able to sample many of the best handmade food products Georgia has to offer.

The Kids Zone has the youngest festivalgoers in mind. This children's playland will feature bounce houses and inflatable slides, a bungee trampoline, agility games, face painting, arts and crafts, and more.

Craft Brew Fest, VIP Lounge

General admission to the 2019 Jekyll Island Shrimp & Grits Festival is free. There also are opportunities for visitors to enhance their festival experience through two ticketed attractions, the Craft Brew Fest and the VIP Lounge.

Set against a panoramic waterfront backdrop, the Craft Brew Fest, presented by Southern Eagle Distributing, provides live music, yard games, and more than 50 craft beer varieties.

The VIP Lounge, presented by Atlanta Magazine, allows guests to take in the best of the festival with added comfort and convenience. Located across from the Main Stage, the VIP experience includes catered meals, unlimited beer and wine service, private restrooms, convenient on-site parking, and new this year, access to the Craft Brew Fest.

Festival Hours and Additional Information

The list of festival experiences – from the "Go RVing" interactive tours to dolphin excursions to the Georgia Army National Guard "Escape Room" – goes on and on. An overview of all the activities, as well as ticket information for the VIP Lounge and Craft Brew Fest, can be found at www.jekyllisland.com/shrimpgrits.

Friday, Sept. 20 , 4-9 p.m.

, Saturday, Sept. 21 , 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

, Sunday, Sept. 22 , 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

SOURCE Jekyll Island Authority

Related Links

http://www.jekyllisland.com

