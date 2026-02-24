Everyset Strengthens Production Support, Makes Key Hires For Leadership, Casting

Industry veterans accelerate Everyset in its mission to modernize background performer management

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyset, the entertainment industry's first fully vertically integrated solution for managing background performers, today added two industry veterans with proven experience in casting and production to accelerate a new era of growth for the brand. After two decades at Central Casting, Adam Hochfeld joins the Everyset team as Vice President of Business Development, with Kristan Berona, also formerly of Central Casting, joining as Senior Casting Director. The strategic hires signal Everyset's continued momentum as it scales its platform to provide major studios and industry players with a single source of truth for background management from casting, to set operations, and payroll.

Everyset's growth comes at a pivotal moment for the entertainment industry, with background work rising nearly 34% from 2024 to 2025 in key states like California, Georgia, and New York . Productions and studios are increasingly seeking to move entirely into modern cloud infrastructure to replace fragmented workflows and legacy systems that have long ruled background performer management. With union compliance, payroll accuracy, and on-set efficiency leaving little margin for error, studios and production teams are turning to trusted partners like Everyset who understand both the operational realities and the stakes involved.

"In one of the most risk-sensitive processes in Hollywood, we're building a team of experts to guide productions to a more efficient, connected standard of background management. Adam and Kristan bring unmatched credibility, deep industry relationships, and a firsthand understanding of how background casting, payroll, and compliance intersect on major productions," said Ebrahim Bhaiji, Co-Founder and CEO of Everyset. "We're quickly becoming the go-to for studios because they see value in a digital-first, purpose-built solution for their projects. These additions further ground Everyset in productions' daily realities, and make it possible to include more background actors in our platform and payroll system than ever before."

Adam Hochfeld most recently served as Vice President of Business Development at Central Casting, where he led extras casting for hundreds of television and feature film productions and spearheaded the company's expansion into key U.S. production hubs, including Louisiana and Georgia. His move reflects a broader industry shift as background labor evolves from a patchwork of disconnected processes to a centralized, technology-driven production infrastructure, while his deep relationships and market knowledge help Everyset scale across regions and reduce operational waste for productions.

"As a former production accountant, I know firsthand how little margin for error exists when it comes to compliance and payroll for background," said Rumala Sheikhani, Founder and COO of Everyset. "Adam and Kristan have lived these workflows from different sides of the industry and deeply understand the product we're building and the roadmap ahead. They joined Everyset with one goal in mind: to fundamentally improve how productions run, and enable real change in this industry."

Hochfeld will serve as the focal point in helping studio and production leadership modernize, working closely with executives, producers, assistant directors, and accountants to ensure Everyset's solutions deliver immediate, measurable efficiencies while staying firmly within budget and compliance requirements.

"I was drawn to Everyset because of their client-first approach and their dedication to improving background workflow to cut the inefficiencies in the industry," said Adam Hochfeld, VP of Business Development at Everyset. "Everyset is building infrastructure that allows the entire ecosystem to work smarter, faster, and with greater confidence, all while fully respecting the complexities productions face every day."

Kristan Berona has over 20 years of experience assembling background casts that support storytelling at the highest level. Berona has cast hundreds of projects ranging from Academy Award winning films including Argo, to Emmy winning shows like Six Feet Under, Grey's Anatomy, and American Horror Story. As Senior Casting Director for Everyset, she will help productions adopt, and transition onto the platform, collaborating closely with assistant directors and producers, to build and manage the background casts that help tell their stories. Her deep insight enables Everyset to expand its production capacity and reinforces key support for filmmakers, showrunners, and background actors.

"I have long hoped and advocated for tools that bring the many facets of background casting together in a more productive way. Everyset represents an incredible opportunity to move the industry forward, and meet all involved with the experiences they deserve," said Berona. "Accountants, actors, casting directors, and producers can rely on this platform, trusting from the very beginning that we understand their needs."

Together, Everyset and its growing team are accelerating Hollywood's shift toward a smarter, more modern production infrastructure. Learn more at https://www.everyset.com/ .

About Everyset

Everyset is the film & TV industry's all-in-one background performer platform, offering a SAG-AFTRA-approved solution that delivers a single source of truth behind every set for managing short-term W2 workers. From timecards to paychecks, Everyset empowers studio executives, producers, and accountants to seamlessly manage the entire background payroll process, on-demand and error-free. Trusted by major studios and networks including Netflix, Disney, Amazon, Warner Bros, and more, Everyset saves hundreds of wasted hours while keeping costs low, so productions finish on time and on budget, without payroll surprises. By modernizing one of Hollywood's most complex workflows, Everyset is driving efficiency and compliance across the industry, and helping productions of every size keep their focus on storytelling instead of administration. Learn more at https://www.everyset.com/ .

