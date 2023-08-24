Everytable Launches Family-Style Meals, Making Dinner Time More Convenient, Affordable and Nutritious

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everytable, whose mission is to make nutritious food as affordable and accessible as fast food, has launched a new line of Family-Style Meals. This new go-to solution for dinner is an excellent and inexpensive opportunity for families to get together and enjoy a filling, ready-made meal without the hassle of cooking.

BBQ Chicken with Braised Kale & Mac Everytable

Priced under $20 and feeding up to a family of four, these locally sourced, nutritious family meals feature plates of satisfying pasta, BBQ, tacos and salmon, all of which are packed with flavor thanks to Everytable's beloved made-from-scratch recipes. Available at Everytable stores (with exception of campus and business park locations), customers can order for in-store pickup or delivery.

Everytable Family-Style meals include:

Cheesy Tomato Basil Pasta with Chicken - Curly cavatappi pasta mixed with tomato basil sauce, lemon pepper chicken, shaved parmesan cheese, shredded mozzarella and chopped parsley.

BBQ Chicken with Braised Kale & Mac - Cheesy mac and cheese packed with BBQ chicken, garnished with green onion, and paired with BBQ sauce, braised kale, bacon and roasted corn salad.

Build Your Own Chicken Tacos - Mini tortillas ready to be filled with lemon pepper chicken, roasted peppers and onions, brown rice mix, black beans and chipotle lime sauce.

Roasted Salmon with Edamame & Kimchi Sauce - Juicy Buddha salmon on a bed of brown rice, edamame, and shredded carrots with kimchi vinaigrette on the side.

"We know that access to healthy food and convenience go hand in hand," said Sam Polk, CEO and founder of Everytable. "Our Family-Style Meals are here to make it easier to enjoy freshly prepared food on a budget, while also enjoying quality time and nutritious meals with loved ones."

Everytable is looking forward to making an impact on families through affordable and tasty food. In fact, Everytable is already making an impact on food justice. Customers can participate in the Pay It Forward program after purchasing a Family-Style Meal. By participating, customers are helping buy nutritious meals for those in need. To purchase a Family-Style Meal and Pay It Forward, visit www.Everytable.com.

About Everytable

Founded in 2016, Everytable is a mission-driven food company based in Los Angeles that fights for food justice and equality by providing healthy and nutritious food that is both accessible and affordable for everyone. Everytable is a multi-channel, fresh-prepared food business blending stores, subscriptions, delivery, and SmartFridges supplied by a central kitchen, with meals priced according to the neighborhood. Everytable serves Southern California, the SF Bay Area, and New York, with more stores and regional meal delivery soon to come.

In 2021 Everytable launched a trailblazing Social Equity Franchise program with the support of the Cal Wellness Foundation, Annenberg Foundation, Common Spirit (formerly Dignity Health), Tarsadia Foundation, and Libra Foundation that sets social entrepreneurs from marginalized communities on an expedited pathway to potentially owning and operating an Everytable store. Everytable further seeks to support local communities with its Pay It Forward program which allows guests to purchase meals, in store or online, for those in need. In 2022, Inc.'s Best in Business list recognized Everytable for positively impacting food insecurity across communities, along with other accolades such as being named one of Fast Company's top 10 most innovative dining companies. To date, Everytable has sold more than 17 million meals! For more information, please visit www.everytable.com or follow @foreverytable on Instagram.

