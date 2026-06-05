Everything Branding Announces Strategic Acquisition of Darlington Marketing Co. to Accelerate Agency Growth

SAN DIEGO, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everything Branding, an award-winning global public relations and performance marketing agency, announced today the strategic acquisition of Darlington Marketing Co. (DMC), Southern California's leading food, grocery and restaurant marketing agency. The move marks a significant milestone in Everything Branding's growth strategy, combining two complementary agencies to create one of San Diego's most comprehensive integrated marketing and public relations firms, capable of serving local, national and international clients across the consumer packaged goods, grocery, restaurant, retail, service sectors, and beyond.

The Everything Branding and Darlington Marketing Co. teams.

Founded in 2018 by Chelsea Gladden, Everything Branding has built a reputation as a full-funnel marketing partner for brands seeking measurable growth through the convergence of high-authority earned media, paid digital advertising, SEO, social media strategy and AI-driven brand visibility. With offices in San Diego and Michigan, the agency has collaborated with hundreds of brands in more than 45 countries. The acquisition of DMC brings a deep regional footprint and 15 years of specialized expertise in the grocery, restaurant, retail and CPG categories — a combination the company says positions it to enter its next phase of growth as a premier integrated communications agency.

DMC, founded and led by Cyndi Darlington as president, has served as a trusted marketing partner for some of Southern California's most beloved brands since 2011. The agency's client roster spans iconic grocery banners including Lazy Acres Natural Market and New Leaf Community Markets, as well as legacy multi-unit restaurant groups such as Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks and emerging CPG food products. Over its 15-year history, DMC has distinguished itself through a hands-on, integrated approach encompassing strategic planning, franchise marketing, local and community marketing, media planning and buying, branding and design, digital marketing and customer engagement and retention.

"Everything Branding is entering its next phase of growth, and this acquisition is a defining step in that journey," said Chelsea Gladden, CEO and founder of Everything Branding. "Cyndi and her team have spent 15 years building something truly exceptional — deep category expertise, long-standing client relationships, and a hands-on culture that mirrors our own. By bringing DMC under the Everything Branding umbrella, we are combining the best of earned media strategy, performance digital marketing and AI-driven brand visibility. Together, we are building a modern integrated communications agency that can serve brands at every stage of growth, from local operators to global enterprises."

"For our clients, this acquisition means access to a wealth of new strategies that enhance everything we have already built together," said Cyndi Darlington, founder and president of Darlington Marketing Co. "Everything Branding brings world-class capabilities that will directly elevate the results we deliver. For the DMC team, it means joining a growing, forward-thinking organization with a national presence and a clear vision for what modern marketing looks like. I could not be more excited about what we will build together for the brands and communities we serve."

With the acquisition, Everything Branding is positioned to offer clients an expanded suite of services, including commerce-driven public relations, Google and Meta paid advertising, affiliate and influencer marketing, Amazon optimization, content creation, brand strategy and development, local and franchise marketing, event and experiential marketing, media planning and buying, SEO and website development, and B2B and B2C marketing solutions. The acquisition also deepens Everything Branding's expertise across high-growth verticals including natural and specialty grocery, independent and multi-unit restaurants, emerging CPG food and beverage brands, and professional and design-build services.

Gladden, who began her career at Sony Pictures working on the launch of the first digital streaming platform, founded Everything Branding after recognizing the intersection of earned media and digital consumer behavior as a defining opportunity for brand growth. Under her leadership, the agency has secured placements for clients on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America, Forbes, Business Insider, People, Allure, Marie Claire, Real Simple and USA Today, among hundreds of other outlets. Everything Branding was also recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.

The combined agency will operate under the Everything Branding name. The integration retains the talent and expertise of both organizations, with team members from each agency remaining in place to support clients, ensure continuity of service, and drive future growth.

For more information about Everything Branding, visit www.everythingbranding.com.

For more information about Darlington Marketing Co., visit www.darlingtonco.com.

About Everything Branding

Everything Branding is an award-winning public relations and performance marketing agency founded in 2018 by Chelsea Gladden. Headquartered in San Diego with an office in Michigan, the agency integrates earned media, paid digital advertising, SEO, and AI-driven brand visibility to help brands drive awareness, growth, and lasting impact. Everything Branding has partnered with brands across more than 45 countries and is a recognized Inc. 5000 honoree. For more information, visit www.everythingbranding.com.

SOURCE Everything Branding