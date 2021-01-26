Everything But the House Announces Five Year Growth Plan

Job creation will be focused within the city of Blue Ash and is projected to add over $40,000,000 in payroll over the next five years. The company's focused expansion is being assisted by its partnership with REDI Cincinnati and incentives from JobsOhio, the City of Blue Ash, and the Ohio Development Services Agency.

Everything But the House is thriving in a renewed marketplace of shoppers who value secondhand goods.

"The team at EBTH is excited to be partnering with our home city of Blue Ash, the State of Ohio and JobsOhio to propel EBTH forward on this new path of growth. Jacquie and I are extremely passionate about continuing to carry on the legacy of pre-owned goods that benefits both our community and environment" said Brian Graves, Founder & President, EBTH.

Since Brian and Jacquie's return as owners in the last year, EBTH has processed more than 280,000 items and delivered them to a growing audience of shoppers worldwide. Currently EBTH has 325 employees across two Ohio warehouses — their headquarters based in Blue Ash, Ohio at 217,000 sq ft and a secondary 24,000 sq ft facility outside of Columbus — where team members research, authenticate, photograph, and curate items listed for sale on EBTH.com. It is the company's Uncommon Promise that every item listed is authenticated or validated, presented clearly and accurately, and is handled with utmost care.

"The Cincinnati region has been recognized as a top up-and-coming tech market and EBTH's story shows that the region is a place where startups do grow and thrive," said Kimm Lauterbach, REDI Cincinnati president and CEO. "JobsOhio and REDI Cincinnati are confident the e-commerce space will build on the record growth in 2020, and EBTH is poised to benefit thanks to its investment in Blue Ash."

New hires will fuel initiatives to grow the company's national footprint through logistics, fulfillment, item processing, technology and their growing sales and marketing departments. Together, these roles support EBTH's commitment to giving items a new life and sharing the beauty of Everything Uncommon, one auction at a time.

"The City of Blue Ash is excited to partner with Everything But The House for this major expansion of their headquarters," said Neil Hensley, economic development director for the City of Blue Ash. "We are grateful for their commitment to create more than 800 new jobs in our community and look forward to working closely with them as they expand in Blue Ash."

About EBTH

Everything But The House is a leading full-service consignment and online marketplace for pre-owned and Uncommon things. Founders, Jacquie Denny and Brian Graves, posted their first sale to EBTH.com in 2008 changing the way pre-owned goods are discovered. The site features an ever-changing assortment of thousands of uniquely curated, carefully authenticated art, jewelry, antiques, fashion, collectibles and other items. EBTH partners with collectors, consigners, businesses and homeowners to connect a world of shoppers seeking rare and wonderful things.

