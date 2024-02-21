Everything for your anywhere: Garner hotels redefines affordable comfort in hospitality

IHG Hotels & Resorts' newest midscale conversion brand announces new openings and continues global expansion with a focus on reliable, relaxed stays

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world's leading hotel companies, welcomes guests to experience a relaxed and purposefully different stay – where quality meets affordability. Garner hotels – a new midscale brand made with character – reaches exciting growth milestones with two new U.S. openings in Macon, Ga., and Oklahoma City, Okla., as well as plans for global expansion now underway.

Garner is positioning itself as a leader in the midscale conversion space. Introduced in August 2023, Garner opened its first property last December in the Seattle suburb of Auburn, Wash. within three months of its on sale date. Since then, franchising availability has been announced for Mexico and Canada will be available by the end of March. Plans to expand across the EMEAA region (Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa) are also underway with a recent LOI signing in Japan between IHG and Axe Management Partners to convert three hotels to the Garner brand in Osaka.

Karen Gilbride, VP, Garner hotels, said: "We took a flexible approach to Garner, which was to create a brand that could accommodate different spaces and still put travelers' needs first. To have our global expansion underway and three hotels open five months from launch – with both trusted, existing owners and those new to the IHG Hotels & Resorts family of brands – speaks to the vast potential and opportunity for the future growth plans we have set for Garner."

Garner's recent milestone openings and signings represent the latest progress in the brand's plan to open more than 500 hotels in the U.S. alone over the next decade. These properties include:

Garner Hotel Macon West, operating under first-time IHG owner Sapphire 2021 LLC, opened at the end of 2023. The 63-room hotel is adjacent to Rhythm and Rally Sports and Events Center – the largest indoor pickleball facility in the world.

Garner Hotel Oklahoma City – Quail Springs, operating under longtime owner Champion Hotels – the largest privately-owned hotel operator in the U.S., opened at the end of last month. The 68-room hotel is conveniently located near Quail Springs Mall, Lake Hefner, and Remington Park Racetrack and Casino Area.

Area. Garner also is quickly catching the eye of new and existing IHG owners, with recent signings in Topeka , Kans.; Provo, Utah ; Brenham, Texas ; Mahwah, N.J. ; Dowell, Ill. ; Gillette, Wyo. ; and Clarksville, Tenn.

Each new opening will deliver Garner's 'everything for your anywhere' premise of prioritizing guests' core needs at an affordable price point with a commitment to top-notch service.

With a mission to provide all types of travelers with 'easy going stays that get you on your way,' guests will find just what they need when staying at a Garner hotel – from comfortable spaces to dependable amenities, including a warm reception, a good night's sleep, a build-your-own hot breakfast, 24/7 bean-to-cup coffee, and a daily cookie happy hour.

Guests can also enjoy all the perks of IHG One Rewards, IHG's industry-leading loyalty program, including the ability to earn and use points toward Rewards Nights and Milestone Rewards, including late check out, Food & Beverage Rewards and other unique redemption opportunities. Starting February 21, 2024 through February 29, 2024, members can pre-register to participate in the latest promotion to earn 3X bonus points at Garner hotels. Members will also be able to register, stay and earn 3X bonus points starting March 1, 2024 through May 31, 2024 at Garner hotels. To learn more, visit www.garnerhotels.com.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts: IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 19 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has more than 6,300 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,000 properties.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 345,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Garner hotels: Garner hotels, IHG Hotels & Resorts' new midscale conversion brand, was designed for travelers seeking a reliable and relaxed accommodation, whether staying for business or leisure. With a promise to deliver 'easy going stays that get you on your way,' Garner provides the essentials that matter most to value-driven guests – convenient locations, a sound night's sleep and a 'Make it Yours' hot breakfast. Garner was created as a high-quality, midscale conversion brand at an affordable price point, and provides brand-defining hallmarks and welcoming guest experiences that appeal to a broad spectrum of locations and markets. The brand is currently available for franchising in the US and Mexico. To learn more about the Garner hotels brand, visit https://www.ihg.com/garner-hotels/hotels/us/en/reservation, and find us on social media: https://www.facebook.com/garnerhotels, https://twitter.com/garnerhotels, and https://www.instagram.com/garnerhotels.

SOURCE IHG Hotels & Resorts