Everything Ice Owner, John Burley, Acquires Magic Ice USA
Aug 16, 2021, 09:43 ET
JOHNSTOWN, Pa., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two leaders in the Ice Rink industry are joining forces; creating the strongest, most experienced ice rink company the industry has ever seen. John Burley, owner of the Johnstown, Pennsylvania based ice rink construction company, Everything Ice (EI), announced the acquisition of Magic Ice USA, a leader in ice rink rentals and amusements, headquartered in Miami, Florida.
"We are so pleased to have Magic Ice join the Everything Ice family," says John Burley, owner of Everything Ice. "We have worked closely on many projects over the years, never seeing each other as competitors but rather as allies." Burley will bring the experience and resources together to propel each company into new markets. Customers will be met with the same experienced team that are dedicated to producing the highest quality ice rink surface.
EI designs, manufactures and installs ice rinks around the world. All engineering, drafting and manufacturing is done at their Johnstown headquarters. The heritage of EI began with Burley's Rink Supply, owned by John's father, William Burley. John has continued his father's legacy of being a leader in ice rink industry with numerous team member innovations, patents and trademarks.
Magic Ice provides rental ice-skating rinks. Brad Holland, VP for Magic Ice says working with Burley and EI will allow them to serve more customers. "This is a natural home for Magic Ice, a place where it can thrive in the long term," says Holland. Byron Sharp, President of Magic Ice, is also excited by the partnership. "I have known John and his father for more than 20 years," says Sharp. "This is a natural partnership." In addition to the many ice rinks Magic Ice rents each year, they also provide multi-lane ice slides and turnkey operations for any winter event.
With EI's expansion into the rental market, the company has grown its manufacturing facility, invested in new tooling and machinery to account for increased production, and opened new offices across the US. Their growth, and forecasted combined sales exceeding $20 million, has the company now hiring positions including project manager, purchasing agent, welders, fabricators, field technicians, site supervisors, and sales executives. Magic Ice is looking for ice rink managers in multiple locations including Washington, DC, Myrtle Beach, SC, Charlotte, NC, Indianapolis, IN, Middletown, OH and More!
