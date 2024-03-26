"Everything Is Better At The Picklr" - Drew Brees Stars in Franchise's New Commercial

North America's Leading Indoor Pickleball Facility Leans on Humor and Thrills in New Ad Directed by Blaine Hogan

KAYSVILLE, Utah, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Picklr , North America's fastest-growing indoor pickleball facility, released its latest commercial, Everything's Better At The Picklr , featuring NFL icon and Picklr franchise owner, Drew Brees. The humorous spot shows what it can feel like when you stop playing pickleball on weather-dependent outdoor courts and start playing in a climate-controlled premier club. From their unrivaled membership benefits to state-of-the-art facilities, The Picklr believes playing at their club should feel over the top every time. With the demand for courts evergrowing and over 250 indoor pickleball facilities opening in the next few years, The Picklr offers an oasis where players can indulge in the thrill of pickleball while escaping the elements.

The Picklr, North America’s fastest-growing indoor pickleball facility, released its latest commercial, Everything’s Better At The Picklr, featuring NFL icon and Picklr franchise owner, Drew Brees. Picklr Chief Brand Officer, James Hurlock’s, vision for the spot was a magical fantasy worthy of the pickleball community’s enthusiasm for the sport. “In this extraordinary realm, every moment is infused with laughter, camaraderie, and the sheer joy of pickleball, proving beyond doubt that, indeed, everything is better at The Picklr.”

" Everything's Better At The Picklr, " opens on a relatable scenario: a lone player ready to brave the cold on an outdoor court, only to be deserted by his friends. Just as his spirits plummet, a whimsical twist unfolds, and he finds himself whisked away to The Picklr, a paradise where the joy of pickleball knows no bounds.

In this fantastical version of The Picklr, the club is buzzing with color and spa-like services. Here, a dapper butler, who happens to be PPA Pro Tyler Loong , stands ready to assist players with their gear. A perfumer delights in spraying players with the "scent of success" emanating from a bottle shaped like a pickleball. Cheerleaders choreograph their moves exclusively for each player. Zero-gravity zones defy convention, offering players a literal lift over their competition, while a barbershop quartet serenades them with a custom "Everything's Better At The Picklr" theme song. When players think it can't get any better, they're greeted by their pickleball mentor, Drew Brees himself, whose infectious energy and expertise elevates their game to new heights.

Director Blaine Hogan brings a wealth of experience to the project, having collaborated with elite athletes and iconic brands such as LeBron James, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Nike, Lululemon, and Body Armor. Hogan's second foray into The Picklr universe underscores his commitment to capturing the brand's essence in all its glory. "Drew was a delight to work with and wanted to improvise to find the comedic gems just as much as I did," remarked Hogan, reflecting on the collaborative spirit that defined the project.

At The Picklr, pickleball is more than just a sport; it's a lifestyle that fosters community, competition, and fun. With more than 250 state-of-the-art clubs, professional coaching, and a vibrant atmosphere, The Picklr offers an unparalleled pickleball experience for players of all skill levels. All locations offer professional-grade outdoor surfacing, best-in-class technology, and access to free leagues, tournaments, and clinics. Follow The Picklr on Instagram, LinkedIn , Facebook , and TikTok for news on locations and tournaments, or visit https://thepicklr.com/franchise/ to learn more about owning a franchise.

