Everything is bigger and now BETTER in Texas, with ReturnQueen

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReturnQueen, the exclusive shopping return service app, has expanded its services to Austin, Texas. In addition to the software company's corporate headquarters in the NY Metro area, and recent launch in Charlotte, Tampa and Nashville, the company's fifth ReturnHouse location (logistics facility) grows the company footprint to a total of 3,622 zip codes nationwide.

Moving into Texas is a very natural growth strategy for ReturnQueen. In 2020, during the pandemic alone, 109 Austin-based companies announced plans to expand operations and 45 companies from outside of Texas announced plans to move there. One of the biggest companies to relocate is Elon Musks' Tesla, with a 7.9 million sq. ft headquarters. Apple is also under construction of its second campus in Austin with plans to have thousands of jobs into the space by 2022. Other large Silicon Valley tech firms such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon running offices in the area and Whole Foods headquartered in the city, there is a massive amount of tech and retail talent migrating to the area. Businesses love the favorable low taxes and low cost of living so they can put more money back into their venture. "Everything is convenient here, you can walk outside of your office and find a cute coffee shop to your right, and a hip restaurant to your left. It is so easy to entertain clients, spend quality time with your employees, or meet friends and family, says Daphna Englard Co-founder of ReturnQueen. Living and working in Texas for several years, I witnessed firsthand the growth and energy of Texas. Austin is full of conveniences and today's young professionals are expecting services like ours to improve their quality of life. We are here for all of them. ReturnQueen in Austin makes it all that much better."