Everything People Love About Hawaii at One New Waterfront Recreation and Entertainment Destination in West Oahu

"Wai Kai is destined to become a year-round active destination where residents and visitors will enjoy first-of-its-kind attractions, signature events and the natural beauty of the nearby Pacific Ocean," said Larry Caster, director of retail development for Wai Kai Commercial Development, the company building Wai Kai. "Wai Kai will have interactive and engaging experiences all in one place, along with great food, that you won't find anywhere else."

Wai Kai is part of Hoakalei Resort, where every day feels like a vacation with access to adjacent beaches and ancient shoreline trail, gracious residences and seven major golf courses nearby, including Hoakalei Country Club designed by Ernie Els, his first Hawaii signature golf course.

One of the truly unique experiences at Wai Kai will be The LineUp at Wai Kai, a dynamic social and recreational hub of authentic waterman experiences headlined by the Wai Kai Wave, the world's largest deep-water standing surf wave at 100-feet wide. Powered by citywave®, the technology creates authentic surfing conditions with perfect endless and adjustable waves from two-feet to head-high for all skill levels allowing the use of standard surfboards with fins for big carving turns and top-to-bottom surfing on its glassy wave face. The Wai Kai Wave was created in collaboration with Oahu's-own Shane Beschen (a partner in The LineUp at Wai Kai's operating company), X Games Gold Medalist and a former world #2 ranked surfer, and his young gun surfing son Noah.

"The surfing will be similar to Oahu's Waimea Bay river wave that flows periodically when the sand bar opens up after heavy rainfall periods – but on steroids," said Shane. "Everything from high speed carving turns to sections for attacking the lip or doing airs are all possible here. It creates the perfect on-demand setup."

The Wai Kai Wave overlooks the 52-acre Wai Kai Lagoon, which will offer a sheltered area for stand up paddling, kayaks, guided outrigger canoes, and piloted electric boat cruises. Major surf and waterman competitions are being planned for the Wai Kai Wave and Wai Kai Lagoon.

"Along a portion of the Lagoon waterfront will be restaurants and areas for pop-up retail, events and recreation that will appeal to visitors and residents alike interested in wellness, arts and culture, and seasonal celebrations," said Caster. He highlighted that a large special events lawn area is envisioned to host farmers and makers markets, local arts and cultural activities, and music.

Also, within The LineUp will be the Lookout Bar and Restaurant with a front-row view of the surf action, a boardwalk café and bar overlooking the Wai Kai Lagoon, and unique retail geared to the waterman lifestyle.

The LineUp, including the Wai Kai Wave, will be managed by Surf Park Management. "Our team is excited to launch the most progressive facility in all of Hawaii for anyone who loves an active ocean lifestyle," said Surf Park Management's Skip Taylor. "To give the local community an amazing place to play and socialize as well as introduce active travelers to the waterman's lifestyle is a super exciting opportunity."

Media Contacts and Information:

Peter Bartelme, [email protected], 415-664-1503

In Hawaii: Caroline Witherspoon, [email protected], 808-533-4165

WaiKaiExperience.com and AtTheLineUp.com and @AtTheLineUp

SOURCE Wai Kai