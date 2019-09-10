Everything You Need to Know About Compliance at the Midwest's Largest Cannabis Expo

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Cannabis Industrial Marketplace at the Douglas E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Il near Chicago, on September 19th and 20th. The http://chicannabisexpo.com is the Midwest's largest professional cannabis gathering and networking event in the legal cannabis industry.

ChiCannabisExpo.com - The Business of Cannabis from Compliance to Retail. USCannabisExpos.com - The Business of Cannabis Nationwide Expo Series

Jen Wynn, Vice President of Expositions states, "Midwest's expo presents the unique opportunity for business professionals to network with others, and learn valuable information about the emerging business of cannabis." From companies that provide cultivation and processing expertise, to finance and legal experts, the Chicago Cannabis Expo will present business' direct access to companies that can take an idea from dream to reality.

With COMPLIANCE being a keyword in this emerging market, the demand for accurate and reliable legal information is crucial. Two packed days of seminars from experts in compliance, accounting, and law, will properly prepare attendees to navigate the complex regulations that have been enacted. TICKET LINK

Sheri Springer , MJ Freeway's Director of Consulting Services will be a featured speaker focusing on the specific planning needed for a profitable cannabusiness. During her presentation, you'll learn strategies needed for permitting, planning for early stages of development and objectives required to develop a cannabusiness that meets the Illinois regulations.

Joseph Wright , the former State Director of the Illinois Medical Cannabis Program and co-founder of NuSierra , will walk you through the complex world of cannabis licensing and regulation, discuss strategies and best practices for winning licenses, and provide an insider's view on the importance of regulatory compliance. Key topics that will be discussed are the individual elements of Illinois's dispensary, processing, and cultivation applications; tips for scoring points, and how to find and secure property and personnel.

These are two of 50+ speakers specializing in compliance, licensing, and business development that will be at our Education Summit .

With the interest in this unique networking opportunity so high, only a limited amount of full access Expo tickets are still available to insure your opportunity to network with industry experts.

From growing media, to seeds, to packaging, to processing, to legal services, "The Business of Cannabis" happens through the Cannabis Industrial Marketplace. See all of our upcoming expos at UsCannabisExpos.com

Contact: Jen Wynn – 221455@email4pr.com - 636-346-1266

