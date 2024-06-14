Everything You Need To Know About The New Idaho Route To Jackson Hole With Teton Pass Closure

Where to eat, stop, and stay in Swan Valley, Idaho, on your way to Jackson Hole.

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With catastrophic damage to the Teton Pass corridor, commuters and tourists are now forced to take a longer route from Idaho to/from Jackson Hole, WY. The new commute through Swan Valley may help shed some light on this small but vibrant community that is often overlooked, and River Retreat Lodge is sharing the local spots for travelers to know.

Located in southwestern Idaho, Swan Valley is known first and foremost for world-class fly-fishing on the Southfork of the Snake River. Many visitors to Jackson Hole come to experience this river's greatness. Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel frequent the area, and Kimmel even has a lodge here.

Second, it is known for Palisades Reservoir and the surrounding lush forests, which are great for hiking, biking, and adventuring. A small ski resort, Kelly Canyon, is also located in the Valley, and travelers often visit Heise Hot Springs.

Swan Valley's local businesses are the heart and soul of the area and rely on tourism, just as Jackson Hole and Driggs, to survive. As tourists and commuters now traverse this scenic valley, it's the perfect time to spotlight these small, local businesses that are happy to welcome new guests and support locals and workers traveling to/from Jackson Hole during the interim until the pass is repaired.

Where To Eat

Treat yourself to a gourmet dinner, order a picnic lunch, or stop at the roadside grill.

The Gilded Trumpeter is a new boutique dining restaurant at River Retreat Lodge . It offers apps, salads, proteins, sides, desserts, wine, and beer. Breakfast is also available, and you can preorder a picnic lunch. Located in Irwin, just off the main drag at 1591 Old Irwin Road, or call +1 (877) 787-5634. Make dinner reservations on Open Table- https://bit.ly/swan-valley-restaurant-reservation

Breakfast Hours: Thursday - Saturday, 8:00 - 9:30 am

Happy Hour: Wednesday - Friday, 4:00 - 5:00 pm

Dinner Hours: Wednesday - Saturday, 5:30 - 8:00 pm

Snake River Roadhouse Bar and Gril l is your standard community pub located on the main highway at 2998 Swan Valley Highway. For more information, call +1 (208) 483-2000.

Lunch and Dinner Hours:

Wednesday: 11:30 am - 8:30 pm

Thursday: 11:30 am - 8:30 pm

Friday: 11:30 am - 9:00 pm

Saturday: 11:30 am - 9:00 pm

Sunday: 11:30 am - 8:00 pm

Little Moose Lodge Restaurant is a quaint establishment serving burgers, fish and chips, and similar items. Wine and beer are also available. It is located at 3427 Swan Valley Hwy, or you can call +1 (208) 483-2281.

Call for restaurant reservations.

Lunch and Dinner Hours:

Friday: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Saturday: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Monday: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Need to Stay Over

River Retreat Lodge —Six spacious suites offer warm hospitality and breakfast included with your stay. There is a restaurant on site and beautiful grounds to sit back and unwind. Located off the main highway at 1591 Old Irwin Road

Hansen Guest Ranch - A western-style bed and breakfast and guest ranch in Irwin. Horses may be welcome if traveling with a trailer. 956 Rainey Creek Road

Little Moose Lodge - The stopover if you travel with a pet ($25 pet fee). The lodge offers seven rooms, and breakfast is available onsite for an additional charge. 3427 Swan Valley Hwy

Convenience Store

Swan Valley General Store, grocery store, deli, bakery, beer, wine, 12 gasoline/diesel pumps.

Hours:

Monday - Thursday, 7:00 am - 8:00 pm

Friday, 7:00 am - 9:00 pm

Saturday, 7:00 am - 8:00 pm

Sunday, 7:00 am - 8:00 pm

In a recent CNN article, the US Department of Transportation said the Teton Pass corridor "serves as a critical commuter route and facilitates the transport of goods and services that are lifelines to the growing regional economies in Wyoming and Idaho." Swan Valley hopes to help support the region during this unprecedented event.

