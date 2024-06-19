Everything You Need to Know About Wawa Welcome America 2024

Philly's 16-day July 4th festival is back with concerts, block parties, fireworks, and more!

PHILADELPHIA, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Wawa Welcome America Festival, Philadelphia's annual July Fourth celebration, will feature an expanded lineup of free multicultural events and culminate on July 4th on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway with a free concert featuring three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B songwriter, actor and philanthropist NE-YO and Grammy-nominated and award-winning musician, actress and activist Kesha.

The festival will again feature a lineup of tried-and-true programming, combined with new events designed to showcase the rich multicultural fabric of Philadelphia. As Wawa Welcome Ameria continues to expand leading up to America's 250th birthday in 2026, this year's festival will feature a slate of world class talent designed to put the festival on a global stage. In addition to Ne-Yo and Kesha, the festival will also have performances by LeAnn Rimes, Tamela Mann, Kid 'n Play, Kathy Sledge, and more!

The 2024 festival will feature beloved programming such as concerts, fireworks, community events like the Avenue of the Arts Block Party, Wawa Hoagie Day®, and more. Wawa Welcome America, running from June 19 to July 4, is continuing to make the festival inclusive and multicultural and will again include programming in commemoration of Juneteenth, along with a celebration for Black Music Month on June 28, as well as Concilio's Annual Hispanic Fiesta.

Wawa Welcome America will conclude on the evening of July 4 with the concert starring three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B hitmaker NE-YO, and Grammy-nominated and award-winning musician Kesha. Produced in partnership with Live Nation, the concert will be performed at 7:00 p.m. on Benjamin Franklin Parkway and will be followed by Philadelphia's largest annual fireworks display, courtesy of Wawa, at 9:30 p.m.

Entry to the Concert & Fireworks is free and tickets are not required. For full festival schedule, please visit www.july4thphilly.com and follow along with us on social– Facebook: Wawa Welcome America, Instagram and Twitter: @July4thPhilly

