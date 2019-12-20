Everything You Want to Know About Midway's Mysterious New Dental Practice Management System

What benefits might a cloud-based PMS bring to your operatory? Well, for starters, there's security. There are the famous and infamous cases where server security is breached in a dental practice. HIPAA allows fines for such cases to reach a whopping $1.5 million per year. Less frightening and more spectacular are the benefits of running a dental practice on cloud-based software. Many existing PMS' have 'riders' that allow analytics to be gathered from the PMS which can be clunky, inaccurate, and burdensome.

Without getting into the details, the actual PMS that we are helping bring to market was created so that the analytics are built in with some excellent metrics and visualization tools. At this stage, we are helping the creators develop the PMS in a way that will allow it to have the bells and whistles of a Tesla-like experience. We work with so many industry-leading dentists and we bring them to the table to help everyone realize both the practical and extraordinary use of a software like this in every-day applications.

For instance, there's the integration potential. For dentists who own or belong to a group of practices, this will be a revolutionary tool. Real-time feeds and sharing of patient and practice data are likely to be in the mix with Midway's exclusive PMS. If you're in a group and don't find this exciting, think about that rookie associate who could get real time help using this tool. If you're the rookie in a group, think about the access to clarifications from senior practitioners in what you're doing.

If you're interested in becoming one of our pilots, contact us directly to apply. Our phone number is 800.474.6111.

SOURCE Midway