Everything You Want to Know About Midway's Mysterious New Dental Practice Management System
Dec 20, 2019, 10:35 ET
DETROIT, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every other month there's a new technology floating around in dentistry whether it's from tech start-ups or legacy companies producing new research and development. As a distributor in the dental space involved in the exchange of goods, people, and ideas, we come across so many of these new developments including meeting some of the great minds who bring them to life. Our latest find involves a new piece of tech in practice management systems (PMS) that takes everything up into the cloud. We are working to move this software from our pilot program today to a full launch exclusively for Midway clients sometime in 2020.
What benefits might a cloud-based PMS bring to your operatory? Well, for starters, there's security. There are the famous and infamous cases where server security is breached in a dental practice. HIPAA allows fines for such cases to reach a whopping $1.5 million per year. Less frightening and more spectacular are the benefits of running a dental practice on cloud-based software. Many existing PMS' have 'riders' that allow analytics to be gathered from the PMS which can be clunky, inaccurate, and burdensome.
Without getting into the details, the actual PMS that we are helping bring to market was created so that the analytics are built in with some excellent metrics and visualization tools. At this stage, we are helping the creators develop the PMS in a way that will allow it to have the bells and whistles of a Tesla-like experience. We work with so many industry-leading dentists and we bring them to the table to help everyone realize both the practical and extraordinary use of a software like this in every-day applications.
For instance, there's the integration potential. For dentists who own or belong to a group of practices, this will be a revolutionary tool. Real-time feeds and sharing of patient and practice data are likely to be in the mix with Midway's exclusive PMS. If you're in a group and don't find this exciting, think about that rookie associate who could get real time help using this tool. If you're the rookie in a group, think about the access to clarifications from senior practitioners in what you're doing.
If you're interested in becoming one of our pilots, contact us directly to apply. Our phone number is 800.474.6111.
