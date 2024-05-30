Everything's Abuzz: Minnesota Grown Honey Production Season Begins

Local, naturally-produced sweetener adds delectable flavor to dish or drink recipes

SAINT PAUL, Minn., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowers and gardens abuzz with honeybees means a sweet return in Minnesota – honey season! With the warm weather in full swing and honeybees hard at work, Minnesota Grown producers are also busy collecting locally-sourced honey. Last year in Minnesota, 106,000 bee colonies produced over 6 million pounds of the flavorful and naturally-made sweetener, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service – Honey report.

"Honey enhances food and drinks, adding a complex natural sweetness that pairs well with other ingredients," said Rachel Wandrei, marketing manager for the Department of Agriculture's Minnesota Grown program. "Choosing Minnesota honey is more than a sweet decision, it's also an investment in our local economy. By supporting local beekeepers, you are helping sustain your community. And, when stored properly, honey doesn't spoil, making it a perfect addition to any pantry. Find where to get local honey with the directory at MinnesotaGrown.com."

Along with finding honey producers, the Minnesota Grown website also provides delicious recipes that showcase several ways to use local honey. It includes refreshing drinks like a honey-basil lemonade or summer spritzzz cocktail, along with snacks such strawberry fruit leather, a Minnesota meat and cheese board, and more. Whatever the recipe or the occasion, honey sweetens the spread.

For over 30 years, Minnesota Grown has helped connect customers with local farmers. The Minnesota Grown Directory has more than 1,000 member farms, markets, and producers statewide, including more than 140 members offering honey. Find honey near you at MinnesotaGrown.com, and look for the Minnesota Grown logo at grocery stores.

ABOUT MINNESOTA GROWN

The Minnesota Grown Program is a statewide partnership between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and Minnesota producers of agricultural products. Created in the 1980s by specialty crop growers to differentiate their products, the program is a trusted resource to connect producers and consumers. Minnesota Grown maintains the online Minnesota Grown Directory, which connects Minnesotans directly to farmers, farmers' markets, and other producers. Search through the directory to find farmers markets, CSA farms, garden centers, wineries, fruit and vegetable growers, pick-your-own farms, livestock producers, meat processors, Christmas tree growers, and producers of specialty products like honey, wild rice, maple syrup, and cheese. For more information, visit MinnesotaGrown.com.

