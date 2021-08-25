Everyware® Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyware, a leading contactless payments and customer engagement solutions company, announces it has successfully completed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II certification. Everyware partnered with Vanta for the completion of this audit. SOC 2 Type II compliance demonstrates Everyware's ability to implement and execute strict and critical security policies that protect its clients and their customers' data.

Achieving SOC 2 security compliance highlights Everyware's operational excellence and emphasizes its ability and commitment to keeping sensitive client data safe. In addition to achieving this internationally recognized standard, Everyware is also PCI DSS compliant (Payment Card Industry and Data Security Standards) meaning it is certified for data security by the Payment Card Industry. Everyware has taken extra measures to protect merchants and their customers' credit card information from being stolen. Additionally, the company's HIPAA One certification was recently renewed securing Electronic Personal Health Information (ePHI) for its growing portfolio of healthcare clients and their patients.

"Protecting our sensitive integrated partner and customer information is a responsibility we don't take lightly and a top priority at Everyware. SOC 2 compliance is considered the leading benchmark for data security and we're proud to adhere to these standards," said Everyware Founder and CEO Larry Talley. "Our security measures are extensive, including a fully encrypted authentication access method."

Everyware's official Vanta SOC 2 audit report provides a thorough review of its processes relating to risk management and subservice (vendor) due diligence, as well as the entire IT infrastructure, software development life cycle, change management, logical security, network security, physical and environmental security, and computer operations.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is an auditing process that guarantees data is securely managed to protect the interests of the business and its customers. Certification means customer data is managed based on five trust service principles, and those are: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy.

ABOUT EVERYWARE

Launched by Larry Talley and Scott Orlinsky in 2015, Everyware is a leading contactless payments and customer engagement solutions company. Everyware offers simple billing solutions for organizations in a wide variety of industries helping companies collect payments and connect with customers, especially through text messaging, the ultimate contactless technology. The company helps clients to boost revenue, reduce chargebacks and refunds, as well as improve customer service. There is no other highly secure, mobile communication platform and payment gateway on the market that combines these tools to meet the demand. It is the most straightforward, simple and scalable Pay by Text platform that has the capability to work alongside existing systems with easy integration.

