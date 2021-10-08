Everyware® Announced as Winner of the 2021 A-LIST Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyware, a leading contactless payments and customer engagement solutions company, was announced as a winner of the 2021 A-LIST Awards by the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce and SXSW. Everyware's win was announced at Capital Factory on September 30th.

Celebrating 10 years, A-LIST recognizes local tech and innovation companies of all sizes. The A-LIST Awards introduce visionary founders and the exciting new companies they create to the most important audiences in Texas and beyond.



"It's an honor to be recognized alongside so many great Austin businesses. We love Texas and our city, plus we are proud of the solutions we provide to businesses and their customers," said Everyware Founder and CEO Larry Talley. "Congratulations to all of our fellow 2021 A-LIST winners!"

The full list of this year's winners includes:

Early Stage Winners:

BOXT

CherryCircle Software, Inc.

Cyvatar

*Everyware

Fieldcraft

Sips by

Spyderbat, Inc.

Stoplight

Swivel

UnaliWear

Yonder

Late Stage Winners

Aceable Inc.

AlertMedia

LeanDNA, Inc.

TrustRadius

Boostrapped Winners

Growth Acceleration Partners

Urban Artist Alliance

Emerging Business Award Winner

Mosie Baby

"We celebrated the tenth-year anniversary of A-LIST (Austin's List), a feature event where the innovator and investor community recognize entrepreneurs for their successes," said Austin Senior Vice President of Global Technology and Innovation Roland Peña. "These visionary founders and start-ups are creating global solutions through innovative technologies and thriving in the Austin eco-system in a powerful way."

For more information, visit Everyware at Everyware.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT EVERYWARE

Launched by Larry Talley and Scott Orlinsky in 2015, Everyware is a leading contactless payments and customer engagement solutions company. Everyware offers simple billing solutions for organizations in a wide variety of industries helping companies collect payments and connect with customers, especially through text messaging, the ultimate contactless technology. The company helps clients to boost revenue, reduce chargebacks and refunds, as well as improve customer service. There is no other highly secure, mobile communication platform and payment gateway on the market that combines these tools to meet the demand. It is the most straightforward, simple and scalable Pay by Text platform that has the capability to work alongside existing systems with easy integration.

MEDIA CONTACTS FOR EVERYWARE:

Jessica Wade Pfeffer | 305-804-8424 | [email protected]

Tyler Sminkey | 786-390-8510 | [email protected]

SOURCE Everyware

Related Links

http://www.everyware.com/

