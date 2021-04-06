Everyware® Announces Partnership with Visa Solutions: Cybersource and Authorize.net

AUSTIN, Texas, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyware, a leading contactless payments and customer engagement solutions company, announces becoming a Technology Partner of Cybersource and Authorize.net, both Visa Solutions. The partnership with these two Visa Solutions will power the payments processing for small and medium businesses (SMBs), while Everyware's platform delivers seamless two-way communication with secure payment options, to help customer relationships and boost revenue goals. Cybersource will power enterprise level businesses while Authorize.net powers SMBs.

These integrated solutions will enable businesses to provide customers a touchless experience, meaning a safer payment and communications process during the COVID-19 pandemic, to support the modern future.

Here's how it works: A customer orders items from the local shop and opts (due to COVID-19 safety precautions) for curbside pickup. When the order is ready, the shop texts to let her know, she arrives at the store and texts "I've arrived – Waiting in Parking Spot 1", to which the shop text-replies "Coming right out" along with a secure payment link. The customer pays from the comfort of her vehicle, never having to physically enter the store, pull up an app, hand off, or even tap a credit card. The communication and payment by SMS are supported by Everyware while the payment processing, fraud management, and other valued payment gateway features are handled by Authorize.net for small businesses or Cybersource for enterprise.

Veterinary clinics, medical practices and other types of local service providers are ushering in digital and touchless solutions as customers have grown to expect this type of digital transformation since the pandemic began. With these solution offerings, businesses will be able to provide a suite of essential touchless service options paired with paying by text, two-way messaging, chatbot features and more to drastically improve customer service and communications.

"Becoming a Technology Partner of Cybersource and Authorize.net provides a complete packaged solution to local businesses who need to offer innovative, touchless communication and payment options due to high demand," said Everyware Founder and CEO Larry Talley. "Pay by Text and SMS communications is a safe, simple and easily adaptable technology for any industry. The partnership is a win for everyone involved."

Consumers' digital shopping channel use in the U.S. has increased by 60% since March 2020, and those businesses offering digital features such as touchless payments that prioritize consumer convenience were viewed as the most satisfying in the eyes of consumers. (Source: Global Shopping Index, a collaboration between Cybersource and PYMNTS.com – U.S. and SMB Editions). SMBs often don't have the tools or ability to afford building a mobile app or maintaining effective customer communications. Combining these solutions will allow businesses to connect with customers at a crucial time while collecting payments with ease.

New and innovative user experiences powered by Everyware and Visa Solutions' Authorize.net and Cybersource, are packaged to empower and modernize businesses well beyond 2021. Everyware's platform is HIPAA compliant, PCI certified and conveniently contactless, which keeps everyone and their data safe. Users don't need to download a mobile app or log into a portal. Automated text messages can be easily set up to alert customers to news and offers as well as a tool for immediate SMS communication.

ABOUT EVERYWARE

Launched by Larry Talley and Scott Orlinsky in 2015, Everyware is a leading contactless payments and customer engagement solutions company. Everyware offers simple billing solutions for organizations in a wide variety of industries helping companies collect payments and connect with customers, especially through text messaging, the ultimate contactless technology. The company helps clients to boost revenue, reduce chargebacks and refunds, as well as improve customer service. There is no other highly secure, mobile communication platform and payment gateway on the market that combines these tools to meet the demand. It is the most straightforward, simple and scalable Pay by Text platform that has the capability to work alongside existing systems with easy integration.

