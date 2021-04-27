Everyware® Announces Payments Industry Innovator, Kevin Feagan, as Chief Revenue Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyware, a leading contactless payments and customer engagement solutions company, announces the appointment of Kevin Feagan as its Chief Revenue Officer. A visionary in the payments industry with diverse experience across e-commerce and payments technology, Feagan was most recently recognized on the Electronic Transactions Association (ETA)'s 2020 Forty Under 40 list. He brings more than 16 years of success and innovation in the technology space to Everyware, which recently revealed its Technology Partner status with Visa Solutions.

In his new role, Feagan will guide the continued success and growth of Everyware as it expands touchless payments and SMS communications integration for businesses to interact more easily and conveniently with customers. His expertise in growing companies quickly paired with a deep understanding of the payments industry and its future will work in tandem towards Everyware's goal of offering its Pay by Text solution to all types of business owners.

"Kevin brings a wealth of knowledge in the payments space where he's shown substantial leadership and growth in the market," said Everyware Founder and CEO Larry Talley. "He received a warm welcome from the Everyware team and plays a critical role in our ambitious and strategic plan to propel the future of payments and two-way messaging."

Prior to his role with Everyware, Feagan served as Senior Vice President at FIS, a Fortune 500® leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms serving more than 20,000 clients and more than one million merchant locations in over 130 countries. Before that, Feagan was Vice President at Paya, which processes over $30 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top 20 provider of payment processing in the US and #6 overall in e-Commerce.

"I look forward to being a part of the Everyware family and bringing contactless payments everywhere ," adds Feagan.

ABOUT EVERYWARE

Launched by Larry Talley and Scott Orlinsky in 2015, Everyware is a leading contactless payments and customer engagement solutions company. Everyware offers simple billing solutions for organizations in a wide variety of industries helping companies collect payments and connect with customers, especially through text messaging, the ultimate contactless technology. The company helps clients to boost revenue, reduce chargebacks and refunds, as well as improve customer service. There is no other highly secure, mobile communication platform and payment gateway on the market that combines these tools to meet the demand. It is the most straightforward, simple and scalable Pay by Text platform that has the capability to work alongside existing systems with easy integration.

