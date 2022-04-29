Everyware® Founder & CEO Larry Talley Named Entrepreneur of the Year and Honored as Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 American Business Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyware® Founder & CEO Larry Talley is named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Entrepreneur of the Year category for Financial Services in the 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

Larry Talley and Scott Orlinsky launched Everyware in 2015. Everyware provides a feature-rich, highly secure payment and engagement ecosystem including contactless, online, and in-person payments, combined with two-way communication that can be easily integrated and scalable across platforms. Businesses of any size can easily send and collect payments faster, safer, and simpler, while improving customer experience from the convenience of their mobile devices.

"It's an honor to be recognized by the American Business Awards and alongside so many other prominent entrepreneurs and business leaders around the country," said Everyware Founder and CEO Larry Talley. "Everyware is changing the payments industry and we're partnering with major card brands like Visa to lead innovation for the future of payments."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

ABOUT EVERYWARE

Launched by Larry Talley and Scott Orlinsky in 2015, Everyware is a leading contactless payments and customer engagement solutions company. Everyware offers payment solutions for organizations in a wide variety of industries helping companies collect payments and connect with customers, especially through text messaging, the ultimate contactless technology. The company helps clients to boost revenue, reduce chargebacks and refunds, as well as improve customer service. There is no other highly secure, mobile communication platform and payment gateway on the market that combines these tools to meet the demand. It is the most straightforward, simple and scalable Pay by Text platform that has the capability to work alongside existing systems with easy integration.

ABOUT THE STEVIE AWARDS

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

