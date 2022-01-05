Everyware® Honored In Esteemed Built In 2022 Best Places To Work Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyware, a leading contactless payments and customer engagement solutions company, is thrilled to announce it has been named a 'Best Small Places to Work' winner by Built In's 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Everyware earned its ranking as one of the 50 Best Small Companies to Work for in Austin. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes – from startups to those in the enterprise – and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

"We enjoy promoting and building a company culture with fun and diversity top of mind to inspire employees to be the best they can be," said Everyware Founder and CEO Larry Talley. "It's an honor to be included on Built In's list alongside fellow organizations in Austin who make it a great place to live and work."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

ABOUT EVERYWARE

Launched by Larry Talley and Scott Orlinsky in 2015, Everyware is a leading contactless payments and customer engagement solutions company. Everyware offers simple billing solutions for organizations in a wide variety of industries helping companies collect payments and connect with customers, especially through text messaging, the ultimate contactless technology. The company helps clients to boost revenue, reduce chargebacks and refunds, as well as improve customer service. There is no other highly secure, mobile communication platform and payment gateway on the market that combines these tools to meet the demand. It is the most straightforward, simple and scalable Pay by Text platform that has the capability to work alongside existing systems with easy integration.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

