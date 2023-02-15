Everyware® Honored to be Included in Built In 2023 Best Places To Work Awards

This is Everyware's Second Time Winning Two of Built In's Austin Recognitions

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyware, a leading consumer engagement and payments company, announces it was named a 'Best Places to Work' winner for the second year in a row by Built In's 2023 Best Places to Work Awards. Everyware earned a ranking on the 100 Best Places to Work in Austin and also won in the Austin Best Startups to Work For awards. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors remote-first employers and companies in large tech markets across the U.S. This is the second year that Everyware won in two categories for the Built In Awards.

"This recognition is a testament to our entire team – we all succeed together, and this acknowledgement showcases our team's dedication to an effective work environment that drives a positive work culture," said Everyware Founder and CEO Larry Talley. "It's an honor to be recognized on Built In's list again, and we will continue to make Everyware one of the best places to work in Austin and beyond."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It's my honor to congratulate this year's Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."

Everyware continues to hire and attract talent in the local Austin market, getting the attention of top talent thanks to its company culture. To view and apply for current career opportunities at Everyware, visit everyware.applytojob.com/apply.

For more information, visit Everyware at Everyware.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT EVERYWARE

Everyware is a leading customer engagement, billing, and payments company based in Austin, Texas. Launched in 2015, the company provides services to more than 2,000 merchants across multiple verticals including healthcare, travel, utilities, not-for-profit, and automotive. The platform provides a simple, fast, and secure way to move money while enhancing the ability for merchants to communicate with their customers in real-time with text messaging. It saves them money by improving cash flow and reducing paper billing costs, chargebacks, and fraud. Additionally, Everyware works alongside existing systems for easy integration. For more information, visit Everyware.com.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor's Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.

