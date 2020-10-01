Everyware® Honors Small Business Saturday To Help Local Businesses Thrive during the Pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Small Business Saturday, Everyware, a leading contactless payments and customer engagement solutions company in the U.S., is offering complimentary access to its platform in an effort to celebrate and support local businesses that have had to fight to survive since the onset of the pandemic. With social distancing as the new norm, small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) need a new way to establish personal communication. Everyware helps local businesses communicate effectively while receiving payments safely. Local businesses that sign up by November 28th for an Everyware account will receive 90 days of free access to the platform that will enable them to succeed. Complimentary access includes Pay by Text, two-way messaging, SMS appointment reminders, and chatbot features that help businesses save money and increase effective communications with their customers.

Contactless services and touchless payments are the backbone to business success today. Many local businesses cannot afford to build their own mobile app or maintain effectual customer communications while keeping overhead costs low. Everyware recognizes this essential need and is honoring the #SmallBusinessSaturday movement to help companies collect payments and connect with customers at a time when they need it most.

"From the local pizza shop to the corner pharmacy or veterinary clinic, small- to medium-sized local businesses in our communities have been struggling to stay afloat," said Everyware Founder and CEO Larry Talley. "To support these businesses, we're proud to offer free access to our platform in hopes that we can help them recover and re-establish personal connections with their customers."

Companies have been transforming how they do business particularly when it comes to digital offerings such as paying by text or communicating with customer service. Customers have grown to expect this type of digital transformation since the pandemic began and as the unpredictable holiday season approaches. Everyware's platform is HIPAA compliant, PCI certified and conveniently contactless, which keeps everyone and their data safe. Users don't need to download a mobile app or log into a portal. Automated text messages can be easily set up to alert customers to news and offers.

Local businesses interested in Everyware's solution should contact [email protected] or text 561-404-1462 to be connected directly with an Everyware Industry Expert.

ABOUT EVERYWARE

Launched by Larry Talley and Scott Orlinsky in 2015, Everyware is a leading contactless payments and customer engagement solutions company. Everyware offers simple billing solutions for organizations in a wide variety of industries helping companies collect payments and connect with customers, especially through text messaging, the ultimate contactless technology. The company helps clients to boost revenue, reduce chargebacks and refunds, as well as improve customer service. There is no other highly secure, mobile communication platform and payment gateway on the market that combines these tools to meet the demand. It is the most straightforward, simple and scalable Pay by Text platform that has the capability to work alongside existing systems with easy integration.

