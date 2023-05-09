Everyware Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyware, a leading payments, billing and customer engagement platform company, has been named in Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, which releases on May 16, 2023, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

The recognition comes on the heels of the company being named a 'Best Places to Work' winner for the second year in a row by Built In's 2023 Best Places to Work Awards. Everyware earned a ranking on the 100 Best Places to Work in Austin and also won in the Austin Best Startups to Work For awards.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"We strive to embrace an effective and positive work culture that promotes growth and inspires thought leadership. The team succeeds together and making the Inc. list this year is a testament to that," said Everyware Founder and CEO Larry Talley. "We look forward to continuing to make Everyware one of the best places to work!"

Everyware continues to hire and attract talent, getting the attention of leading executives thanks to its company culture. To view and apply for current career opportunities at Everyware, visit everyware.applytojob.com/apply.

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

To learn more about Everyware, visit Everyware.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT EVERYWARE

Everyware is a leading customer engagement, billing, and payments company based in Austin, Texas. Launched in 2015, the company provides services to more than 9,000 merchants across multiple verticals including healthcare, travel, utilities, not-for-profit, and automotive. The platform provides a simple, fast, and secure way to move money while enhancing the ability for merchants to communicate with their customers in real-time with text messaging. It saves them money by improving cash flow and reducing paper billing costs, chargebacks, and fraud. Additionally, Everyware works alongside existing systems for easy integration. For more information, visit Everyware.com.

ABOUT INC. MEDIA

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

ABOUT QUANTUM WORKPLACE

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

