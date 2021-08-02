Everyware® Reaches Growth Milestone with Hiring of New Employees

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyware, a leading contactless payments and customer engagement solutions company, announces the strategic growth of its team with ten recent hires to support the growing demand of nationwide customers seeking payments solutions. Everyware is well-aligned with the trends in its home base of Austin, TX which was recognized as one of the country's hottest job markets this year, placing No. 2 by the Wall Street Journal in its ranking of the top labor markets, and even nicknamed by Elon Musk as the "biggest boomtown." The demand for contactless payments and SMS communications has launched Everyware into a year of growth and the team has expanded by 30% since January 2021.

"We're hiring and we plan to continue hiring. We will invest in about 50 more positions over the next year from the huge pool of talent pouring into the Austin region," says Everyware Founder and CEO, Larry Talley. "We embrace a culture of thinking big and we're engaging major card brands, which entices top talent to join our team. Our work culture is a fast-paced, fun environment where we allow new talent to push boundaries, learn new skills, and cross-train within other teams."

Everyware, which is comprised of seasoned B2B and B2C strategy executives, brand thought leaders, software engineers, entrepreneurs, and project managers, has expanded its impressive team by adding the following new roles:

Implementation Manager to gather integrated partner requirements, expedite launches, and ensure all of Everyware's product implementations are completed on-time and to customer expectations. They streamline the client onboarding and implementation process, collaborating with internal sales, marketing, support and technology teams, bridging the gap between clients and the product development team.

to gather integrated partner requirements, expedite launches, and ensure all of Everyware's product implementations are completed on-time and to customer expectations. They streamline the client onboarding and implementation process, collaborating with internal sales, marketing, support and technology teams, bridging the gap between clients and the product development team. Two Developers to research, design, integrate, and manage Everyware's enterprise level development projects enabling it to offer enhanced innovative payment solutions. One of Everyware's new Developers further diversifies the team roster and demonstrates Everyware's appreciation for female leaders in technology and payments industries.

to research, design, integrate, and manage Everyware's enterprise level development projects enabling it to offer enhanced innovative payment solutions. One of Everyware's new Developers further diversifies the team roster and demonstrates Everyware's appreciation for female leaders in technology and payments industries. Vice President of Integrated Solutions and Strategy to manage all aspects of the integrated payments division and vertical strategy when connecting to and partnering with ISV's (independent software vendors). This position is responsible for Everyware's ISV partnership growth and simplifying the deployment of its suite of solutions.

to manage all aspects of the integrated payments division and vertical strategy when connecting to and partnering with ISV's (independent software vendors). This position is responsible for Everyware's ISV partnership growth and simplifying the deployment of its suite of solutions. Director of Strategic Partnerships to execute Everyware's partnership strategy, including sourcing, educating, and negotiating with new and current partners. The role enables Everyware to broaden its reach to potential customers and accelerate growth within selected relationships.

to execute Everyware's partnership strategy, including sourcing, educating, and negotiating with new and current partners. The role enables Everyware to broaden its reach to potential customers and accelerate growth within selected relationships. Three Sales Development Representatives (SDRs) to launch new small-to-medium business accounts quickly. The SDRs manage the influx of requests for demonstrations of Everyware to companies across different industries seeking to connect with customers by text and collect payments more quickly.

(SDRs) to launch new small-to-medium business accounts quickly. The SDRs manage the influx of requests for demonstrations of Everyware to companies across different industries seeking to connect with customers by text and collect payments more quickly. Security Officer to monitor Everyware's state-of-the-art IT system and build controls to eliminate threats to data security. The Security Officer establishes protocols and maintains Everyware's many certified-secure compliance status'.

to monitor Everyware's state-of-the-art IT system and build controls to eliminate threats to data security. The Security Officer establishes protocols and maintains Everyware's many certified-secure compliance status'. Staff Accountant to perform daily accounting and administrative functions that support Everyware's business growth and accounting department by processing invoices, transactions, and expenses while handling reporting and daily withdrawals and receivables.

Everyware's new team members are expanding the company's footprint at Austin's Capital Factory, an accelerator community of fellow founders, mentors, and investors. Everyware expects forward momentum to continue at perpetually increasing speed bringing the company closer to its goal of equipping every business with the modern payment and messaging solutions they need.

