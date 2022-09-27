Everyware Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2022 Presenting Company

Over $6.5 billion in funding awarded to date; leading tech investment conference continues to select large and diverse lineup of innovators from the Southeast's hottest tech markets

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyware announced today that it has been chosen out of a record-breaking 450-plus applicants as one of the top technology companies in the Southeast to present at Venture Atlanta FORWARD 2022 to be held October 19-20. For 15 years, the annual conference has been selecting the most promising tech companies and bringing in the top investment firms from across the nation to hear them pitch. Venture Atlanta has helped launch more than 700 companies and raise $6.5 billion in funding to date, spinning out $17 billion in successful exits.

"As we're gearing up for a big fundraising announcement before end of year, it's perfect timing to be presenting at Venture Atlanta FORWARD 2022," said Everyware Founder and CEO Larry Talley. "Everyware is leading the future of payments by simplifying the movement of money through the use of a cell phone number and the world is paying attention.

As in previous years, Venture Atlanta FORWARD 2022 is anticipated to be a sold-out event, with over 1,200 entrepreneurs, founders, investors, and business leaders expected to be in attendance. A new venue for this year's Venture Atlanta—the Woodruff Arts Center at 1280 Peachtree Street—reflects the growing intersection of art and technology.

"Venture Atlanta has established itself as the authority for recognizing technology innovation across the Southeast and beyond, connecting the best and brightest innovators with top-tier, national investors and other leaders in the tech ecosystem," said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. "We again set a new record with nearly 500 applicants for Venture Atlanta Forward 2022—it's our most competitive year yet in terms of presenter quality. With an impressive slate of 87 presenting and showcase companies, a record number of sponsors, and a brand-new venue, we're continuing to raise the bar for what will be our 15th anniversary event."

Venture Atlanta boasts a roster of highly successful alumni, including CallRail, Car360, Flock Safety, Florence Healthcare, Kabbage, ParkMobile, Pindrop Security, Salesforce Pardot, Salesloft, SingleOps, Stax, and Terminus.

For more information, visit Everyware at Everyware.com

ABOUT EVERYWARE

Launched by Larry Talley and Scott Orlinsky in 2015, Everyware is a leading contactless payments and customer engagement solutions company. Everyware offers payment solutions for organizations in a wide variety of industries helping companies collect payments and connect with customers, especially through text messaging, the ultimate contactless technology. The company helps clients to boost revenue, reduce chargebacks and refunds, as well as improve customer service. There is no other highly secure, mobile communication platform and payment gateway on the market that combines these tools to meet the demand. It is the most straightforward, simple and scalable Pay by Text platform that has the capability to work alongside existing systems with easy integration.

ABOUT VENTURE ATLANTA

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast's technology innovation event, is where the region's most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 700 companies and raise $6.5 billion in funding to date, the event connects the region's top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of the Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org. For updates, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and visit our blog.

