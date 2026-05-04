EVERYWHERE Communications Partners with Parsons to Enable Resilient, Beyond-Line-of-Sight Autonomous Drone Operations Under SBIR Initiative

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERYWHERE Communications today announced a strategic partnership with Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) to advance next-generation autonomous drone capabilities under a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) initiative, focused on enabling reliable operations in disconnected and austere environments.

Modern drone systems often depend on continuous connectivity for control and data transmission, limiting their effectiveness in real-world conditions where networks are degraded, denied, or unavailable. This constraint restricts beyond-line-of-sight operations and prevents timely delivery of mission-critical intelligence.

Through this collaboration, EVERYWHERE Communications is introducing a resilient data transport layer utilizing Iridium Satellite that allows drones to operate autonomously while continuing to communicate critical sensor data back to operators and command systems.

The technology enables:

Beyond-line-of-sight operations, reducing reliance on continuous pilot control

Reliable data exfiltration, ensuring sensor data reaches decision-makers even in disrupted environments

Autonomous mission execution, including AI-driven search and detection patterns

Scalable coordination, supporting large numbers of drones operating simultaneously

Efficient command and control, including low-bandwidth "burst" communication channels for mission updates

"In austere environments, connectivity is never guaranteed," said Jake Bailey, President of EVERYWHERE Communications. "We're enabling drones to keep operating—and keep delivering intelligence—even when the network is compromised."

As part of this effort, Parsons is delivering TAK-as-a-Service (TaaS), providing scalable, mission-ready TAK Server integration and sustainment services tailored to the operational needs of the Department of War and Federal agencies. Through secure deployment, federation, and continuous support, the company enables real-time situational awareness and seamless data interoperability across distributed mission environments globally.

"In an era where every second and every signal matters, this collaboration brings together resilient autonomy in the air and trusted mission systems on the ground to give our warfighters and intelligence professionals a decisive information advantage," said Mike Kushin, President of Defense and Intelligence at Parsons.

The platform also supports collaborative drone operations, allowing systems to relay information across distributed networks and contribute to a shared Common Operating Picture (COP).

This partnership represents a significant step toward enabling resilient, scalable, and intelligent unmanned systems to warfighters operating at the tactical edge.



Learn more about how EVERYWHERE Communications and its solutions are delivering situational awareness and management of people and assets in real time for mission-critical teams anywhere in the world here.

About EVERYWHERE Communications

Led by a team of pioneers that helped create the category of two-way handheld satellite devices, EVERYWHERE Communications continues to expand and innovate by delivering a purpose-built software platform that ensures enterprise and government teams remain Always Connected® in any environment.

By seamlessly integrating satellite and wireless networks, the EVERYWHERE Platform™ provides secure, resilient connectivity along with productivity tools for messaging, location monitoring, dynamic data visualization, and actionable geolocated intelligence. These capabilities help organizations maintain operational continuity, enhance team safety, and optimize resource allocation. Please visit everywherecomms.com and follow us on LinkedIn to stay up to date with our latest innovations.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is an advanced solutions integrator in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we're making an impact.

SOURCE EVERYWHERE Communications, Inc.