eVest Technology Launches Innovative Marketplace, Offering the Next Generation of Investment to Accredited Investors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ushering in the next generation of investing, eVest Technology, ( www.evesttech.com ), long recognized for its savvy, industry-leading syndication software, has introduced a unique investing platform exclusively for accredited investors, eVest Marketplace, ( www.evestmarketplace.com ).

Having syndicated more than $2 billion in acquisitions during his 30-plus-year career in the real estate industry, Daniel Summers, CEO of eVest Technology, brings a level of knowledge and experience to his technology company and platform that is extremely valuable to sponsors and investors. His company has developed an innovative solution that digitizes the entire capital raising process and serves its clients with the most robust and comprehensive software in the real estate industry.

Through the company's innovative platform, accredited investors, (those with an income above $200K in this past year and this year, or a $1 million net worth outside their primary residence), will have convenient access to alternative investment opportunities in a wide range of industries through a comprehensive and convenient digital process featuring instant updates, automated funding and dividend processing, and no advisors, agent, and broker fees. The entire platform process complies with the Reg D 506 c SEC exemptions. The eVest Platform enables seamless, one-on-one direct communication between sponsors and investors. This includes sponsors offering investors a digital PPM, comprehensive documentation, encrypted accounting, real-time reporting, and easy email communications.

"This is a marketing platform for clients seeking a white label solution to utilize their own brand to gain market exposure to the accredited investor, so their capital raising efforts and the likelihood of success are exponentially increased. Great deals exposed to qualified investors is our goal," said Daniel Summers, CEO of eVest Technology.

Summers also said that there are no other similar platforms for accredited investors that provide an extensive range of offerings in different categories of industries such as opportunity zone development, cannabis, Funds, operating companies, major motion pictures, student housing, affordable housing, hotel development, self-storage, etc.

"This is essentially one-stop shopping for accredited investors," Summers added. "No longer are they paying fees to advisors, agents or brokers as there are no middlemen. Investors can speak directly with sponsors and field questions about deal-points, sponsor experience or the offering itself. This is ideal for investors to sit in front of a menu of credible, underwritten offerings and spread their investment capital over several investments."

As part of its platform, eVest Marketplace offers industry-leading benefits including:

A comprehensive digital process to review and invest in opportunities. Every step is integrated into the technology.

No fees to advisors, agents or brokers.

Digital landing pages to facilitate General Solicitation, digital PPM's, internal accreditation, document execution, automated funding and dividend processing, K-1 preparation, internal emailing, and a massive communication center. No proprietary information is exchanged.

Investors have a real-time dashboard for instant updates and simple communication with sponsors on the platform.

Investors can get accredited, execute docs, fund the investment, and even receive dividends without ever leaving the Marketplace portal.

Investors don't have to search for proprietary information as sensitive information is never exchanged and is embedded into the platform.

"Technology is textbook driven. Syndicating capital is experience-driven. Blend them and you get eVest Technology," he added.

About eVest Technology

eVest Technology is disrupting the Private Placement Market and replacing it with its Online Public Offering (OPO) Market creating a whole new modern capital syndication industry. The company has introduced a new unique investing platform exclusively for accredited investors, eVest Marketplace, www.evestmarketplace.com

